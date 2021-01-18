Cougar Nation lost a good one on Monday.
Former BYU men's basketball coach Tony Ingle, who won national championships at Division II Kennesaw State and NAIA Dalton State College later in his coaching career, died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19. He was 68 years old.
Ingle joined Roger Reid's staff at BYU in 1989. When Reid was fired midseason in 1996, Ingle took over a team riddled with injuries and defections that finished 1-27.
Ingle worked as a scout for the Utah Jazz and as a sports color commentator for the Mountain West Network before finding success at Kennesaw State and Dalton State before retiring in 2018.
Ingle was well known for his humor and a positive disposition on life, even when faced with incredible physical challenges. In 2009, he co-authored a book about his life entitled, "I Don't Mind Hitting the Bottom, I Just Hate Dragging."
Ingle is survived by his wife Jeanne and five children. One of his sons, Israel, coaches the Timpanogos boys basketball team in Orem.