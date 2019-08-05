Jahshire Hardnett has found another home.
The former Cougar guard announced on social media that he has committed to the University of Missouri-Kansas City for the 2019-20 season. The well-traveled Hardnett earned his degree at BYU and is a graduated transfer, so he can play for the Kangaroos immediately.
Hardnett began his college career at Fordham, but left that school to transfer to Chipola College. He committed to BYU two seasons ago and averaged 7.4 points per game, starting 47 of the 55 games he played for Dave Rose. Hardnett was moved out of the starting lineup at Pacific on Jan. 3 and injured his wrist against Saint Mary’s two nights later.
After the Pacific-Saint Mary’s weekend, rumors surfaced that Hardnett was leaving the team out of frustration. Rose confirmed on his coaches show that he and Hardnett were discussing his situation. Hardnett stayed with the team but played in only three games the remainder of the season. The reason given by Rose was that Hardnett re-injured his wrist.
After announcing his intention to transfer, Hardnett committed to the University of Montana on May 2. But in July, Hardnett – who never set foot on the Montana campus -- announced he was opening up his commitment again.
UMKC plays in the Western Athletic Conference with Utah Valley, New Mexico State, Grand Canyon, Seattle, Chicago State, Cal Baptist, Cal-Bakersfield and Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Last season, UMKC finished 11-21 overall and 6-10 in league play, falling to UVU 71-64 in the WAC Tournament semifinals. The ‘Roos were invited to the College Basketball Invitational, where they defeated Cal-Northridge (92-84) then lost at South Florida (66-57).
UMKC just hired a new coach in former Wright State head man Billy Donlon. There should be plenty of opportunities for Hardnett to play, considering nine rostered players opted to transfer after Kareem Richardson was fired in March.
In other BYU basketball news, it is anticipated the Cougars will release their 2019-20 non-conference schedule any day now. The new staff is obviously experiencing how difficult it is for a mid-major such as BYU to find willing takers to come to Provo. By comparison, last year’s non-conference schedule was released on June 21.
The Cougars are slated to play in the Maui Invitational in November and scheduled to play Utah at the Huntsman Center. There is a return game at Houston and Nevada is expected to play in the Marriott Center as well to return the game BYU played in Reno last season. UVU is going to be on the schedule along with a trip to Vivint Smart Home Arena to play Utah State and a home game against Weber State.