Former BYU head men's basketball coach Dave Rose is recovering from a heart attack he suffered early Tuesday morning, according to information posted on social media.
Dave Rose's wife Cheryl Rose posted on her @cherylannr Instagram account that "Early Tuesday morning Dave had a heart attack. The doctors used words like severe, major and widow maker but they went to work and gave us more time together. We are overwhelmed by the love and support from so many and most of all your prayers. Grateful for some incredible guys who stopped by to cheer us up but most of all I'm grateful for my guy! He's the best and I'm glad he's still here."
Included with Cheryl Rose's post were photos of Dave Rose at the hospital, showing him moving around and posing for a photo with visitors.
Former @BYUbasketball Head Coach Dave Rose suffered a major heart attack on Tuesday morning. Some extraordinary doctors & prayer helped him get through it. An update below was posted by his wife Cheryl.— Spencer Linton (@Spencer_Linton) October 24, 2019
His current status has not been updated.
Rose officially announced his retirement in March after 36 years of coaching, 22 years at BYU and 14 years as the head coach of the Cougars.
Rose coached the Cougars from 2005-19, amassing a 348-135 overall record (just 23 games behind BYU coaching legend Stan Watts), including going 10-13 in the postseason. BYU made eight trips to the NCAA tournament during that time period, although the Cougars had failed to get to the Big Dance in the last four seasons.
His overall numbers are impressive as he had a .720 win percentage, six consecutive 25-win seasons, 13 straight trips to postseason, back-to-back 30-win seasons, four conference titles, four NCAA tournament wins and the first Sweet 16 appearance for BYU in 30 years.