Former BYU men’s basketball coach Ladell Andersen passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in St. George, Utah. Born Oct. 25, 1929, in Malad City, Idaho, Andersen was 90 years old when he died.
Andersen coached at BYU from 1983-89 and compiled a record of 114-71 in six seasons. He led the Cougars to four postseason appearances, including three trips to the NCAA Tournament and one NIT bid. In 1984 and 1988, he led the Cougars to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
In 1987-88, Andersen led BYU to a 17-0 start and a No. 3 national ranking. The 17-straight wins are program records for consecutive victories and best start to a season. The Cougars were the 1987-88 Western Athletic Conference regular season champions and finished the season with 26 wins, at the time the second-most in school history. That season, Andersen was named the WAC Coach of the Year and he coached the WAC Player of the Year in Michael Smith.
Prior to coaching at BYU, Andersen coached the Utah State men’s basketball team from 1961-71 and the Utah Stars of the American Basketball Association from 1971-73. At Utah State, Andersen compiled a record of 173–96 and led the Aggies to four trips to the NCAA Tournament and two NIT appearances.
Andersen led the Stars to two ABA Western Division regular season titles and a record of 115-43.