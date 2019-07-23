Former BYU standout Elijah Bryant is headed back to Israel.
Bryant played well in his summer league appearances with the Milwaukee Bucks and reports indicated he was considering several NBA offers for the 2019-20 season. But on Monday night, Bryant agreed to a two-year deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League. Last season, Bryant played with Hapoel Eilat.
“I’m very excited and very grateful to play for such a historic club,” Bryant said on the Maccabi Tel Aviv team site. “Fans, it’s time to get excited – let’s do something special.”
Maccabi head coach Iannis Sparpoulos added, “Another talented player joined us to help the team achieve its goals. He is a great scorer with a wonderful personality and is very suited to the mentality of Maccabi.”
Bryant left BYU after his junior season and averaged 17 points per game for Hapoel Eilat as a rookie. In summer league play for the Bucks, Bryant averaged 14.3 points, four rebounds and 3.3 assists while playing an average of 23 minutes in four games. He scored 31 points in a game against Minnesota.
Maccabi Tel Aviv is considered the state club of Israel and draws huge crowds of local Jews at road games, according to reports. The organization has won 53 league championships, by far the most among current Israeli Premier League franchises. Maccabi Tel Aviv’s home court, Menora Mivtachim Arena, seats 11,060, the second-largest arena in the league.