The Dallas Mavericks released on Wednesday information on former BYU basketball standout and NBA player Shawn Bradley, who has been left paralyzed after being struck by a car in St. George, Utah.
The Mavericks released indicated that the accident occurred on January 20.
"Bradley, the 7'6" former NBA player ... was struck from behind by an automobile while riding his bicycle a mere block from his home in St. George, Utah. The accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the past eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation.
"With his wife Carrie at his side around the clock, and supported by an amazing team of rehabilitation specialists and family, Bradley is in good spirits. He plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.
"Bradley asked to convey his deep appreciation for the outpouring of well wishes and prayers he has received from family, friends and fans. Their support has energized his recovery and bolstered his confidence that he will manage the long process ahead successfully. He does not plan to issue further public updates, preferring to devote his full concentration on his rehabilitation."
The 48-year-old Bradley, who prepped at Emery High in Castle Dale, Utah, played at BYU just one season (1990-91) before serving a church mission to Australia. He was the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 1993 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers but spent the majority of his 12-year career with the Mavericks.
The BYU Athletics Department released the following statement on social media: "BYU Athletics offers its heartfelt sympathies to Shawn Bradley and his family. We were devastated to learn of Shawn’s injury and join with all of Cougar Nation in thoughts and prayers for the Bradley family during this difficult time. We admire Shawn for his positive attitude through this and his desire to use his platform to promote bike safety."
"We are saddened to hear of Shawn's accident," Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. "Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of the Mavs family."
"We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn's injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family," Mavericks General Manager Donnie Nelson said. "In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life."