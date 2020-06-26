BYU got its man.
Nearly three weeks after Wasatch Academy star Caleb Lohner surprised college basketball followers by leaving the Utah men’s basketball program, Lohner is a Cougar.
BYU men’s basketball coach Mark Pope announced on Friday that Lohner has signed a scholarship agreement to play for the Cougars.
“Caleb Lohner is an incredibly talented young player with a ready-made college body, a deadly stroke and an intense competitiveness that will be a hallmark of his BYU career,” Pope said. “He is going to bring a unique persona and swagger to Provo that will endear him to Cougar fans. Caleb has lofty aspirations for his basketball career and a steely determination that will help him reach those goals with his teammates here at BYU.”
Lohner originally signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Utah after a heated recruiting battle but had a change of heart this spring. After Utah released him from his letter of intent, Lohner was free to sign with BYU, where he will be a true freshman on the 2020-21 roster.
From Dallas, Lohner played the last two seasons for Dave Evans at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, where he was a four-star recruit according to ESPN.com. As a senior in 2019-20, the 6-foot-9 forward helped lead the Tigers to a record of 27-2 while averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals.
In 2018-19, Lohner averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, helping Wasatch Academy earn a 26-3 record and a bid to the GEICO High School Nationals. The Tigers finished the season ranked No. 10 in the USA Today Sports Super 25 and No. 14 in the MaxPreps Xcellent Top 25.
Before playing at Wasatch Academy, Lohner played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Texas. As a sophomore, he posted 17.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists and led the Jaguars to a record of 24-9 overall and 11-3 in 6A Region I District 5 play. Caleb’s father Matt Lohner played at BYU for Roger Reid from 1991-92 and 1994-96.
Caleb Lohner joins fellow freshman Hunter Erickson (a returned missionary from Timpview High School), graduate transfers Brandon Averette (Utah Valley) and Matt Haarms (Purdue), and junior college transfers Gideon George (New Mexico Junior College) and Spencer Johnson (Salt Lake Community College) as newcomers to the 2020-21 BYU men’s basketball roster.
The Cougars have also signed Dallin Hall (Fremont High School), Richie Saunders (Wasatch Academy) and Tanner Toolson (Evergreen High School) from the class of 2020. They all plan to serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at BYU.
Insanely excited to announce that I will be playing for BYU!! So excited and blessed to be in the position Im in today. Ready to get to work!— Caleb Lohner (@C_Lohner11) June 27, 2020
We’re excited to welcome @C_Lohner11 to the Family!!— BYU Basketball (@BYUbasketball) June 27, 2020
