Jimmer Fredette is going to the Greek.
The former BYU legend has had a varied career when it comes to professional basketball, which includes stops in the NBA, the D-League and the Chinese Basketball League. As of Monday, Fredette is officially a member of Panathinaikos B.C. in the EuroLeague, the top-tier European professional league.
Fredette announced on Instagram that he has signed a two-year contract.
According to reports, team owner Dimitrios Giannalopoulos had been pursuing Fredette for several years and had to outbid Fredette's Chinese team, the Shanghai Sharks, for his services.
There are currently 18 teams in the EuroLeague, including 10-time champion Real Madrid and current title winner CSKA Moscow.
The EuroLeague season runs from October to May.
Panathinaikos B.C. finished 16-14 in 2018-19, qualifying for the playoffs as the No. 6 seed. The Green were swept by Real Madrid in the first round in three games.
Fredette’s teammates for the 2019-20 season include DeShaun Thomas, who played at Ohio State, Tyrese Rice (Boston College) and All-EuroLeague point guard Nick Calathes, who averaged 14.5 points and eight assists per game in 2018-19.
One of Fredette's former teammates at BYU has already established himself in the EuroLeague: Brandon Davies was a first team EuroLeague All-Star with Žalgiris Kaunas last season. Earlier this month, Davies signed a two-year deal with FC Barcelona.