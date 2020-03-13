Even without a game to play in the near future, the BYU men's basketball team still picked up a huge win on Friday.
COMMITTED😤#gocougs #BYU 💙 pic.twitter.com/1VVFoeyMi2— Dallin Hall (@DallinHHall) March 13, 2020
Fremont's Dallin Hall, who averaged 22.6 points per game and led the Silverwolves to the Class 6A state title in February, has committed to play for the Cougars according to his post on social media:
Hall, a 6-foot-3 guard, made 79 3-pointers in 2019-20 and averaged 7.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game as Fremont (23-3) topped Davis 55-52 to win the 6A championship on Feb. 29. Hall scored 38 points in the Silverwolves' semifinal win against Layton and had 16 points and 11 assists in the title game.
Hall also had offers from Pac-12 schools Utah and Oregon State as well as Utah State, Saint Mary's and Weber State. He plans to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling in Provo.
In an interview with Rivals.com, Hall said: "First and foremost, I picked BYU because they have been recruiting me the longest and I feel a great connection with the coaching staff. I loved being around the guys on the team and I feel like it was the best place for me to go maximize my potential as a player and as a person.”