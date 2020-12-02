BYU junior college transfer Gideon George woke up at 3 o’clock Wednesday morning and couldn’t go back to sleep.
His mind was racing, stuck on how poorly the Cougars played in a 26-point loss to USC Tuesday afternoon.
George responded in a powerful way against St. John’s, posting his first career double-double (13 points, 15 rebounds) off the bench and bringing BYU home down the stretch in a 74-68 victory in the Roman Legends Classic at Mohegan Sun Arena.
“I’m loving it out here at BYU having fun and playing the game I love,” said George, who is originally from Nigeria. “For the coaching staff to trust in me, that’s big time. They believe in me coming off the bench and doing what I do. They have confidence in me and my teammates are always taking to me, telling me to play my game.”
It was a good win for a team still smarting from the embarrassing loss to USC on Tuesday.
“I am unbelievably proud of our guys,” Pope said. “After a really brutal night and a really short turnaround, with a lot of soul searching and questioning and doubt, they did the only thing they can do, which is respond. Very few teams get beat like we did yesterday and come back a play as well as we did.”
Alex Barcello recovered from a 3 for 11 shooting performance against USC to score 20 points on 8 of 11 from the field, adding five assists and a terrific floor game with just one turnover in 36 minutes. Barcello and backcourt mate Brandon Averette combined for 10 points against the Trojans but had 32 points against St. John’s.
Connor Harding and Trevin Knell added 11 points each as the Cougars shot 56 percent from the field in the second half to hold off the Red Storm.
Neither team found any rhythm offensively in the first half – St. John’s shot 29% (9 of 31) and BYU 36% (12 of 33). The Red Storm took a 12-9 lead when Julian Champagnie hit a 3-pointer with 12:28 to play. But St. John’s went nearly nine minutes without a basket, which allowed the Cougars to grab the lead. A 12-0 streak, punctuated by mid-range jumpers from Barcello, George and Knell, got BYU in front and a 3-pointer by Averette pushed the lead to nine, 21-12, at the 7:15 mark.
The Cougars took a 29-23 lead at the half but the Red Storm came out from the break on fire, making 9 of their first 11 shots. St. John’s tied the score at 43 on a jumper from Champagnie with 14:35 to play. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Knell and Harding extended BYU’s lead back to nine at 56-47 with 9:39 remaining. The Cougars were up 10 with two minutes to play but the Red Storm cut the deficit to four, 70-66, with 44.6 seconds to go.
George grabbed a huge offensive rebound when Averette missed a pair of free throws and was fouled. He made one of two from the line for a 71-66 lead. With 23 seconds left, George gathered in a St. John’s miss and was fouled again, converting both foul shots for a 73-66 advantage and essentially icing the game.
“Gideon had 15 rebounds and two that were ultimately the most important rebounds of the game,” Pope said. “He’s so capable so many positions. He had the toughest defensive assignment for the bulk of his minutes on the floor. He’s playing two positions for me, the 3 and the 4, which is super unfair to him but we need him to do that. Also, he makes some of the greatest Nigerian food you will ever taste. He’s an unbelievable young man and he certainly had a great game today.”
BYU made 10 of 27 from the 3-point line (37%) one day after making just 7 of 30 (23%).
“We just got punched right in the face yesterday and it was brutal,” Pope said. “It was tough after the game and it was tough in film. The worst part of that is that it doesn’t matter how long I’ve been doing this and how much I believe in this team, you just started to question everything. It’s the worst. For these guys to stay together speaks about these young men and the quality of people they are.”
Champagnie had 25 points for St. John’s (3-1), which was coming off a 97-93 win against Boston College.
BYU (4-1) will travel to Logan on Saturday for a meeting with Utah State. The Aggies will be without head coach Craig Smith, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.