BYU men's basketball coach Mark Pope announced Thursday that Gideon George has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Cougars.
BYU's 2019-20 recruiting class also includes Dallin Hall, who signed on Wednesday, Spencer Johnson and Richie Saunders, who signed in November 2019.
George, a 6-foot-6 forward from Minna, Nigeria, played the last two seasons at New Mexico Junior College for coach Luke Adams. As a sophomore in 2019-20, George was named to the 2019-20 NJCAA All-Region V Team and the All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference Team while helping the Thunderbirds to a record of 23-9 overall and 12-4 in conference play.
For the season, George averaged 14.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range. He was dominant on the offensive glass, averaging 3.0 offensive rebounds per game.
"Gideon is one of the most genuine, sincere, dedicated, hardworking athletes that I've ever had the opportunity to recruit," Pope said. "Growing up in Nigeria, he learned a work ethic and lives with a level of gratitude that is inspiring. He is an extraordinarily gifted athlete, a great teammate and we have high expectations for his growth and what he'll contribute here at BYU. He's going to be a fan favorite."
As a freshman in 2018-19, George was named the WJCAC Freshman of the Year while earning all-region and all-conference honors. He averaged 10.9 points, 8.2 rebounds (2.9 offensive boards) and 1.1 steals while shooting 59.9 percent from the field and helped New Mexico JC to a 21-10 record.
