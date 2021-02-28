The numbers have been crunched and the computers are silent.
The regular season for the West Coast Conference is complete and the league tournament in Las Vegas (March 4-9) is set. As expected, Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed in both the men’s and women’s tournaments with BYU second.
The Cougar men will have a bye until the semifinals at 10 p.m. MT on Monday, March 8 where they will play the winner who emerges between Portland, Santa Clara, Pacific and Pepperdine. Gonzaga will get the San Francisco-San Diego-Loyola Marymount-Saint Mary’s survivor in the earlier semifinal.
The BYU women will also have a bye to March 8’s semifinals.
As previously announced, the tournament will be played in an empty Orleans Arena to keep the athletes safe from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The tournament seedings were determined as follows, per the WCC:
“Due to the unbalanced nature of the conference schedule due to COVID interruptions, the WCC teamed with Ken Pomeroy to develop a model that uses a proprietary algorithm that best reflects conference games completed and yields an adjusted conference winning percentage for each men’s and women’s basketball team. The adjusted conference winning percentage accounts for the strength of the opponent and the location (home/away) of the game played. The offensive and defensive efficiency metric is not utilized in the algorithm to determine a team’s adjusted conference winning percentage.”
Got it?
San Diego, the 2020 WCC women’s tournament runner-up, earned the four seed but will not compete due to a COVID pause announced by the program on Thursday. With the Toreros out of the field, all of the teams behind them moved up one position.
For the eighth straight year, every game from the 2021 University Credit Union West Coast Conference Tournament will be nationally televised. Seven women’s games can be seen live in well over 60 million homes nationwide via cable and satellite on BYUtv. Those games will also be streamed live on the WCC Network, the West Coast Conference’s digital platform.
These broadcasts can also be seen on FOX Sports Prime Ticket, FOX Sports San Diego, NBC Sports Bay Area and ROOT Sports Northwest.
The winner of the conference tournament is awarded an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. On the men’s side, top-ranked Gonzaga could be the No. 1 overall seed and it appears BYU is in no matter the outcome of the tournament. The other eight teams competing would have to win the title to get to the NCAAs.
On the women’s side, 21st-ranked Gonzaga is going to be in the field. BYU’s position seems to be good but a couple of wins in the WCC Tournament would certainly help.