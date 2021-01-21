Over the course of the 2020-21 season, BYU has proven to be a pretty good second half team.
The Cougars blitzed Portland 58-36 in the second half of Thursday night’s 95-67 victory in the Marriott Center, riding a career game from center Matt Haarms.
The 7-foot-3 grad transfer – originally from the Netherlands — didn’t miss a shot. He finished the game 9 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line for 23 points.
In the language of his countrymen, Haarms was “volmaakt” (perfect).
Haarms also added six rebounds and three blocks. His career high is 26 points, scored during his career at Purdue.
Brandon Averette and Richard Harward contributed 12 points for BYU with Alex Barcello scoring 10 points. Barcello also had eight rebounds and six assists. Freshman Caleb Lohner had a nice stat line as well with nine points, six rebounds and a career-high six assists.
The Cougars led 37-31 at halftime and dismantled the Pilots in the second half, shooting a blistering 21 of 32 from the field (66%) and 9 of 17 (53%) from the 3-point line. At one point BYU made eight straight field goals to take a 67-48 lead on an Averette jumper, then put Portland away with a 14-0 blitz. Haarms’ skills were on full display with a pair of dunks and a 3-pointer – his first from beyond the arc since the Utah State game on Dec. 5.
The Cougars outscored Saint Mary’s 37-23 and San Francisco 46-36 in the second half of a pair of road wins last week.
Portland, which has never won in the Marriott Center, fell to 0-5 in WCC play and 6-8 overall. Latrell Jones led the Pilots with 21 points.
BYU surrendered a 13-0 run to the Pilots, giving up three 3-pointers and the lead as the visitors surged to a 16-9 advantage at the 13:36 mark of the first half. The Cougars outscored Portland 14-3 over the next five minutes, leading 23-19 on a pair of Matt Haarms’ free throws with 8:59 to play.
BYU led by as many as seven points (37-30) and settled for a 37-31 lead at halftime.
The Cougars struggled to find consistent shooting against Portland’s zone defense, making just 5 of 16 (33%) from distance. Many of the shots were unchallenged as the Pilots pretty much dared the home team to make shots in its own gym.
Meanwhile, BYU had a difficult time defending Jones, who came into the game averaging 9.6 points per game but made 3 of 4 from distance and scored 15 in the first half for the Pilots.
The Cougars (3-1, 12-3) host Pepperdine on Saturday at 8 p.m. MT. A rescheduled game pits the same two teams in Malibu on Wednesday.