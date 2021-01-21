If BYU’s Matt Haarms were to make a phone call to his family in the Netherlands Thursday night, he could describe his effort against Portland as “volmaakt.”
In Dutch, that means “perfect.”
The Cougars blitzed the Pilots 58-36 in the second half of Thursday night’s 95-67 victory in the Marriott Center, and Haarms didn't miss a shot.
The 7-foot-3 grad transfer finished the game 9 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line for 23 points.
He scored 17 points in the second half, including his first 3-pointer since Dec. 5, a shot that bounced high off the rim and off the backboard before setting into the net.
“I wanted to tackle him when he hit that three but he was screaming at me to get back on defense and get in the gap,” teammate Alex Barcello said. “I was so happy for him.”
BYU coach Mark Pope said the nine straight field goals is the most consecutive makes for a Cougar player since the great Kresimir Cosic went 12 for 12 in a game in 1971.
“Any time you get to put your name in the same sentence as Kresimir, that’s pretty cool,” Pope said. “Matt was doing a nice job physically engaging in the post. It was a terrific performance by him.”
Haarms added six rebounds and three blocks. And it wasn’t the first time he’s had a perfect night from the field. As a redshirt sophomore at Purdue in 2019, Haarms was 8 of 8 on field goals, 1 of 1 from the 3-point line and 4 of 4 from the line for 21 points in a game against Illinois.
“Tonight what was working was guys putting me in great positions,” Haarms said. “After they found out I was doing a great job down low they started looking for me every single time. It’s been a little bit of a struggle for me from three. I know I can hit it. In practice the shot is going in, in workouts it’s going in, in pregame it’s going in. But in games, they haven’t gone in for a while.”
The Cougars led 37-31 at halftime and dismantled Portland in the second half, shooting a blistering 21 of 32 from the field (66%) and 9 of 17 (53%) from the 3-point line. At one point BYU made eight straight field goals to take a 67-48 lead on an Averette jumper, then put Portland away with a 14-0 blitz. Haarms’ skills were on full display during the run with a pair of big dunks and the 3-pointer, which brought his teammates to their feet on the sideline.
“Our bench nearly fell over in joyous celebration with the last one, the three at the top of the key that bounced high off the rim and finally caromed in,” Pope said. “Matt is a terrific shooter and it just hasn’t fallen for him in a little while. It was really great to see that one go in.”
Brandon Averette and Richard Harward contributed 12 points each for BYU with Barcello posting 10 points, a career-best eight rebounds and six assists. Freshman Caleb Lohner had a nice stat line as well with nine points, six rebounds and a career-high six assists.
Portland, which has never won in the Marriott Center, fell to 0-5 in WCC play and 6-8 overall. Latrell Jones led the Pilots with 21 points.
BYU surrendered a 13-0 run to Portland, giving up three 3-pointers and the lead as the visitors surged to a 16-9 advantage at the 13:36 mark of the first half. The Cougars outscored the Pilots 14-3 over the next five minutes, leading 23-19 on a pair of Haarms’ free throws with 8:59 to play. BYU led by as many as seven points (37-30) and settled for a 37-31 lead at halftime after an uneven performance on both ends of the floor.
“One of our taglines for this team is to turn frustration into fight,” Haarms said. “It’s something we always hear from the coaches and especially from Coach Pope. Some teams give in to the frustration and get in a position they don’t want to be in. When we’re frustrated we’re excited because we know we can improve. We know we can work harder and play harder.
The dominating performance in the second half was a huge testimonial for that mindset.
“Boatloads of frustration in the first half,” Pope said. “These guys, it’s almost like they want to be frustrated. We want it, we love it and we can’t get enough of it. That’s a real gift as a team when it doesn’t turn you totally sideways.”
The Cougars (3-1, 12-3) host Pepperdine on Saturday at 8 p.m. MT. A rescheduled game pits the same two teams in Malibu on Wednesday.