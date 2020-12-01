At 7-foot-3, BYU senior grad transfer Matt Haarms makes a big impression on pretty much anybody he meets.
That includes his teammates.
In Saturday’s 82-60 win in the Marriott Center against Utah Valley, Haarms made his Cougar debut after sitting out the first two games recovering from a sprained ankle.
Teammate Trevin Knell, who goes 6-5 and 200 pounds, told a story about a run-in he and Haarms almost had this summer, not long after Haarms completed his transfer from Purdue.
“I remember one practice we kind of got into it,” Knell said. “He walked up to me, and I’m like, ‘I’ve been working out, all right, let’s go.’ Then I just kept looking up and up and my head just kept going. But he’s a great dude. I love him on and off the court. It’s awesome to have him out there. He definitely changed the game for us.”
Haarms started slowly against Utah Valley – including an air balled free throw – but finished with 10 points on 4 of 5 from the field in 12 minutes.
“Matt had not been in a live possession in a week and a half,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “I was really, really proud of him. He did a great job and really helped us too because losing Gavin (Baxter), that’s a big problem. That’s a huge loss for us.
“With Matt, the best thing was that he made it through the night injury free. He was able to sit down and get back up again and is ankle was OK. We’re super grateful to have him back in the mix, for sure.”
Haarms had a nice sequence in the second half where he scored five straight points, then set a mean screen for Brandon Averette to step out and hit a 3-pointer for a 59-38 lead.
Late in the half, after Utah Valley had cut a 22-point deficit to 10, Haarms was on the floor as BYU outscored the visitors 14-2 to close out the game.
“It felt really good to be able to come in there when the team needs you,” Haarms said. “I played 12 minutes – I was actually on a 10-minute restriction. When UVU was making that run, we started playing well. We were getting some stops on the defensive end. It always feels really good to be able to contribute.”
Haarms’ length will be a big factor in the effectiveness of BYU’s defense moving forward.
“Sometimes we get beat on a drive and the default is to foul a guy,” Knell said. “Instead of fouling we have the best shot blocker in the country. He goes up and pins it off the backboard. We’re excited to have him 100% this week.”
SCOUTING REPORTThings move pretty fast in the pandemic basketball world: As of Monday morning, BYU’s second game of the Roman Legends Classic – against either UConn or Vanderbilt – had been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues in the Vanderbilt program. Monday afternoon, the Cougars were slated to play St. John’s in the second game, albeit on Wednesday instead of Thursday.
Tuesday’s opponent is USC, which is 2-0 this season after victories against Cal Baptist (95-87 in OT) and Montana (76-62).
Three Trojans who averaged double figures for last year’s 22-9 team have moved on, including 6-9 forward Onyeka Okongwu (16.2 points per game), the No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks two weeks ago.
USC coach Andy Enfield, now in his eighth season, pulled in the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2020 in 7-footer Evan Mobley, who joins his brother Isaiah (6-10) in the Trojans frontcourt.
“It’s an awesome opportunity,” Haarms said. “USC is looked at as a very good team and have very talented players. The Mobleys are very tall and very athletic. I think it’s going to be really tough for us on defense to play against a bunch of athletes who just want to run and they are high flyers. It’s a really good challenge for us to see where we stack up. USC will easily be the most talented team we’ve played so far.”
It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Cougars to play St. John’s on Wednesday. The Red Storm (3-0) defeated St. Peters (76-75) and LaSalle (82-65) to begin the 2020-21 season. St. John’s opted to cancel its travel plans to play Texas Tech and instead played Boston College Monday night, holding on for a 97-93 win.
BYU’s depth – even with the loss of Baxter to an ACL injury — will be important with two games in two days.
“You guys have witnessed how weird our rotations have been because we’re trying to figure it out, too,” Pope said. “But every single guy through these first three games has been like, ‘Hey, I’m in. You want me for one minute or you want me for 35 minutes, I’m going to give you everything I have. I’m super proud of the team for that.”