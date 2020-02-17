Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head.
Knives Out, by the way, is a quality who-done-it mystery without all the CGI and explosions, which means today's generation will find it boring. But I liked it.
The escape
At first glance, BYU’s narrow win over ninth place San Diego is one of those games that Cougar fans should treat this way: Count victory No. 21 and never speak of it again.
Mark Pope is smarter than he gives himself credit for (so are his assistants) and they will use this game as a great teaching moment. It’s so important to learn from every game be it a blowout win, a narrow win, a close loss or a blowout loss.
What can the Cougars learn from this game? For starters, to take no team for granted. Also, that they can win close games with execution. That they can win a game without shooting crazy numbers from the 3-point line. That they can win a game without Dalton Nixon. And that Pope, who told them they would have to win a game some day without being efficient on offense, is some kind of prophet.
San Diego opted to single cover Yoeli Childs and that caused problems because BYU stubbornly kept launching contested 3s. Sure, he got into foul trouble, but any time a team decides to single up on Childs and he doesn’t scored 25 points or more, that’s a failure for the offense in my mind.
The Cougars shot 9-of-24 from the 3-point line (34%) but took just eight triples in the second half, making four. It was important for them to take what the defense was giving and that was exploited by T.J. Haws, who finished with 17 points and 10 assists.
BYU fans should also realize that young teams like the Toreros sometimes rise up and get things right. They nearly beat Pepperdine in Malibu last week — no small feat — losing on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. On Saturday, three players who usually combine for about 20 points per game (Yauhen Massalski, Finn Sullivan and Jared Rodriguez) finished 16 of 25 from the field and scored 40 points between them off the bench.
In other words, don’t get too worked up about the close win.
Moving on to this week, it’s another huge one for BYU. The Marriott Center will host Santa Clara on Thursday. The Broncos have lost four of five but are a dangerous team nonetheless. Then on Saturday, No. 2 Gonzaga comes to town and rumors are that the MC will be sold out.
Should be fun.
What it was
I’m not saying the foul on Loyola Marymount’s Jonathan Dos Anjos that sprained Nixon’s ankle both on the inside AND the outside was a dirty play. But I do think it was dangerous and reckless to foul a guy that hard running full speed to the rim for a dunk.
In any case, it’s a devastating injury that could keep Nixon out for the rest of the season and that foul wasn’t really necessary in a blowout game.
Moving on
BYU lost a good one when running backs coach A.J. Steward took the same position with Arizona. It would have been great for him to stay more than two years, but when someone offers you three times your salary, you gotta go, right?
Might be time to make former Cougar running back Harvey Unga a full-time coach. I think Unga would be fantastic.
Both sides
It’s been interesting following the takes on social media about BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You and his problems with the law.
Ah You was arrested for a DUI and numerous traffic violations after some obviously poor decisions last week.
Some fans are completely on Ah You’s side: He made a mistake, don’t attack him, get him help, we’re all flawed. Then there’s the “lynch him” crowd that holds any BYU athlete to an impossibly high standard.
Me? I can’t help thinking about the wonderful opportunity Ah You has put in jeopardy because of his poor decisions. Most of us who attended college had to work a job or two or take out loans. College athletes on scholarship are getting their education paid for because they can run fast, or jump high, or throw something really far. I’m still not sure where I stand on college athletes getting paid but I know they sometimes show a complete lack of appreciation for those scholarships most of us would have killed to get.
I’m aware that college athletes work long, hard hours at their craft. But playing a game is a very different experience than getting up at 4 a.m. to clean campus buildings, or working fast food, or waiting on tables.
First world problems
When you open the desktop on your computer and the icons have all been mysteriously re-arranged. I want to know who is responsible for this nonsense.
Oops
The big reveal of the Utah high school state basketball tournaments for the top three classifications was delayed for five hours on Saturday.
The reason? Someone didn’t report the Granger-Cyprus girls basketball score so the final RPI numbers couldn’t be determined.
The game was played on Tuesday.
It’s bad enough that the UHSAA takes down the entire season’s worth of RPI numbers so it can build tension during the last week of play before the reveal. Coaches want to know who they are playing so they can prepare for the first round.
Why it took five hours to find someone in West Valley or Magna with a phone is beyond me.
The RPI is a good idea when executed properly. I would prefer each classification takes the top 16 teams for the state tournament and not include everybody, but I get why the UHSAA does it that way: It eliminates the need to take angry phone calls from parents and administrators from teams that finished No. 17.
But let’s put someone in charge of recording scores each week, OK?
A Hall of a night
Fremont guard Dallin Hall is still on BYU’s radar. Last week Hall scored 42 points and made nine 3’s in game, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer.
The way I look at it is why wouldn’t he want to go play for a program that embraces the 3-ball like the Cougars do?
It’s coming
I just saw the men’s and women’s volleyball schedule for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. It’s always difficult waiting for college football season to start. Sure, practices begin late in July but the first games aren’t until the end of August and that month wait is interminable. I love, love and continue to love the Summer Olympics for that very reason. It fills up July and August with compelling sports while we wait for football to actually start.
That’s all for now, but for this: I was thinking that Noah must have really trusted those two termites that were on the Ark.
Have a terrific week.