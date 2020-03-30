Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head on a Sunday morning when the dog and I are the only ones awake in the house. My family are champion sleepers, I can tell you that for sure.
What might have been
Like many of you I have been relying on replays of sports events to keep me sane over the past few weeks. I watched the Hawaii Bowl over again for the first time since Dec. 24 and have a few observations.
Man, the Cougars had a ton of bad luck. Should have two turnovers (overturned on sketchy official reviews) and Zach Wilson was in the end zone when he fumbled in the second half. Those plays would have surely turned the momentum to BYU.
You have to give credit to the Cougar defensive coaches in the second half. After giving up more than 300 yards passing in the first half, BYU really shut down the Rainbow Warriors until the final drive of the game and that should have been enough.
The offensive play call with 3rd and 2 with two minutes left and Hawaii out of time outs still absolutely blows my mind. There is being daring and then there is being outright insane. That call defies all logic. A running play that didn’t go for a first down would probably have won the game for the Cougars. Let that simmer for a moment.
Not on the road again
One good thing about the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive is that without any games to cover the tank of gas in my Pilot has lasted nearly three weeks.
Old school movie viewing
I lamented the lack of drive-in theaters during this time of social distancing in a column a few weeks ago. Water Garden Cinemas in Pleasant Grove must have had the same idea. They now have two drive-ins set up in their parking lot. You can purchase tickets on line for single or double features. You have to stay in your car, but you can order food and popcorn that will be delivered to you. It’s a wonderful idea that helps locals find good entertainment and also keeps people employed.
Refusing to believe
It’s still hard to fathom that the BYU men’s basketball season is over.
It’s hard to believe we’ve seen the last of TJ Haws, Yoeli Childs, Jake Toolson, Dalton Nixon and Zac Seljaas in a Cougar uniform. They each have such a distinct playing personality. TJ with his leaners, 3-pointers and fancy passing. Yoeli with his powerful inside game and rebounding. Jake with his amazing 3-point shooting range and moxie. Dalton with his hustle and determination to do whatever it takes to win. Zac with his mustache and commitment to the defensive end.
With a run in the NCAA Tournament, those guys would have cemented their legacy at BYU. I’m sure they will still be remembered but the opportunity to do that something special Childs talked about when he came back last spring was there.
No fair
BYU lost in the Elite Eight to Gonzaga in Joe Lunardi’s mock NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Where’s the fake outrage, Cougar fans?
That’s good
My current YouTube passion is the clips where some random person jumps on stage with a famous singer or musician during a live show and absolutely kills it. Tell me something: Are these moments as impromptu as they seem, or are they staged?
I remember
For our Throwback Thursday segment in the paper I broke out a column I wrote when BYU beat Gonzaga for a trip to the Sweet 16 back in 2011. Obviously, the loss of Brandon Davies to an Honor Code violation late in the season was significant blow and honestly, for the Cougars to reach the round of 16 with 6-foot-6 freshman Kyle Collinsworth playing center was pretty amazing.
And then I thought of Kyle’s older brother, Chris. He missed most of the 2010-11 season with an ankle injury and eventually had to give up college basketball because he simply couldn’t stay healthy. At 6-9 and 235 pounds, Chris Collinsworth was bigger than Kyle and a banger inside. He didn’t produce a lot of offense — he only averaged around six points a game — but he ran the floor really well, was a strong rebounder and good interior defender. He had the size to bang with some of the big boys at Florida in the Sweet 16 and he might have made a big difference.
That’s all for now, but for this: I want to give a big shout out to all the BYU, Utah Valley and high school athletes who are cooling their heels right now waiting for an opportunity to compete again. I know individual workouts will only take you so far but you will be stronger for getting through this experience.
Have a great week. Stay home and stay safe.