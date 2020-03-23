Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head after one week exercising social distancing.
So how is everybody’s quarantine beard coming in? Mine has a lot more white hair than I remember from the last time.
I had a dream that there were live sports again. I think it was a football game, but I was driving the blue Toyota pickup I had in college and rushing home because I had forgotten my credentials, so I don’t know what to make of it.
The last 10 days without sports due to COVID-19 has been disquieting, to say the least. For pretty much 10 months out of the year, my daily schedule is dictated by sporting events, with June and July freed up for time off. I’ve been working from home for more than a decade but this time of year I am usually covering BYU men’s volleyball, BYU baseball and high school baseball, softball, soccer and track. Not to mention March Madness.
I mean, this week I’d be preparing to cover BYU men’s basketball in the Sweet 16, right?
Not having any live sports to cover or watch is a bummer.
I’m sure my wife can find some “honey-do” items to fill my time.
Be prepared There’s a website called Womply.com that tracks grocery store spending. The state of Utah spent 261 percent more at grocery stores last week than the same week a year ago, making us the No. 1 panic grocery store shoppers in the country. For comparison’s sake, Maryland was up 124 percent and Montana 101 percent.
That’s the Beehive State for you.
A well-earned thank you
I wanted to give a shout out to the sports Information offices at BYU, Utah Valley, U of U, SLCC and all of the other colleges and universities in Utah. Coordinating phone and video chat interviews for a bunch of desperate sports journalists looking for stories during the coronavirus crisis isn’t easy. We appreciate your good work.
Stepping into a big role
BYU football announced this week that Harvey Unga had been hired as the full-time running backs coach. During his video interview, I teased Harvey that he won’t be able to avoid us media types so easily after practice now.
Unga will put his head down and pass on his experience and toughness to the running backs room. Here’s a guy who put in his time as a grad assistant for the past four seasons and has earned his shot.
It’s going to be interesting to see what he has to work with when football resumes. Lopini Katoa will be back and is a dependable runner and receiver. Jackson McChesney flashed some real talent in a limited role after returning from his church mission with a 228-yard rushing game against UMass. Sione Finau was terrific until he got hurt and still has some long rehab ahead of him. I also believe the Cougars will be very active in the transfer portal in an attempt to find another Ty’Son Williams-type to give the group a boost.
I’m not crying, you’re crying
I just watched a YouTube video of fans catching foul balls at major league baseball games and giving them to little kids and excuse me while I go find some Kleenex.
A little misunderstanding
Wanting to be a good husband I grabbed some shower cleaner when I was at the store this week. It was literally called, “Clean Shower.” Then I got home and looked at the instructions, which read “Before using this product you must clean the shower thoroughly.”
Wait, what?
Apparently, the product is meant to be used daily to keep the shower clean, but only after you use your elbow grease to get it clean beforehand. You can see my confusion, right?
Transfer portal, activate
No less than five college basketball players who have entered the transfer portal appear to have interest from BYU: Utah Valley’s Isaiah White, Utah’s Matthew Van Komen, Cal Baptist’s Ferron Flavors Jr., Pitt’s Ryan Murphy and UNLV’s Jonah Antonio.
The Cougar roster is going to be very fluid over the next six months. Seven seniors are graduating and junior guard Blaze Neild has entered the transfer portal, so the turnover rate is going to be high. In his previous head coaching job at Utah Valley, Mark Pope was very active in recruiting transfers. BYU obviously presents a different challenge due to the honor code, but the success of Arizona transfer Alex Barcello has the program pretty encouraged.
I will say that there are a lot of unknowns due to the coronavirus, but when things get worked out, it’s going to be a real Wild West show in college football and basketball, especially if the NCAA approves the one-time transfer rule.
Let’s start over
We live in north Orem and honestly didn’t feel Wednesday’s earthquakes or aftershocks. To 2020 I’d like to say, “Whatever we did to make you mad, we’re sorry. Truly.”
That’s all for now, but for this: One of the best memes I’ve seen during the past week addressed the home schooling issue during the coronavirus. It read, “Parents are now finding out it wasn’t the teacher.”
As the son of two former junior high teachers, I can’t tell you how many times my mom and dad told me stories about parents who refused to believe that little Johnny or Sally could be a problem in class and couldn’t possibly have earned less than an “A.”
To those parents of school-age children doing the home schooling things right now, I salute you.
Have a safe week and we’ll all get through this together … just at least 6 feet apart.