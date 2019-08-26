Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s Head. It’s T-minus three days until BYU-Utah, but I have other problems: My wife and I have birthdays less than two weeks apart in August and mine is first.
You see the problem, right?
The pressure to follow up whatever she did for my birthday is real. Wish me luck.
Paper champions
Having the BYU-Utah game as the season opener creates all kind of unique storylines, but the biggest is probably all the preseason hype for the Utes.
Utah is ranked No. 14 in the polls and was picked to win the Pac-12 and earn its first-ever Rose Bowl berth. Many are calling this the Utes best team in history and on Saturday, ESPN’s Lee Corso picked Utah to win the national championship.
I’m curious how Kyle Whittingham and his team will deal with this attention before even stepping out on the field for a game. They can talk all they want about how it doesn’t matter, but social media makes it impossible to ignore.
Me? I think the Utes have some holes (Zack Moss’ hand injury, three new starters on the offensive line, untested linebackers) that BYU can exploit.
Meanwhile, the Cougars are confident they have made the right adjustments in the offseason to improve on last year’s 7-6 record. One of the things that coach Kalani Sitake has talked about a lot in the preseason is how well his team has embraced ownership of the program. He said his previous BYU teams have tried to do that to varying degrees of success.
How does that translate on the field? I think it translates into focus and commitment to make plays late in the game to win.
At least, that’s the theory.
Vittoria e perdita
The BYU men’s basketball team is returning to Provo after going 4-0 on its summer trip to Italy. Everyone on the roster was able to play as the Cougars worked to develop chemistry with a new coach and new players.
The bad news, of course, is that senior Zac Seljaas broke his foot. He flew home early to have surgery and his recovery time could impact the beginning of the season. The Cougars are already shorthanded due to the ridiculous nine-game NCAA suspension of Yoeli Childs.
After starting his tenure with all kinds of optimism and good vibes, Mark Pope is facing some real adversity. The “24-7, relentless pursuit of excellence” mantra and his positive approach are going to be severely tested.
Video from the games was posted on YouTube. Any revelations? A couple that I saw. One is that it’s going to be a lot of fun watching the career of guard Alex Barcello unfold over the next three or four years. He’s a scoring point guard that loves to set up his teammates and plays with great pace on both sides of the floor. I think the chemistry between T.J. Haws and newcomer Jake Toolson has great potential. Also, I’m not hopeful that the NCAA will grant 6-foot-11 Richard Harward a waiver to play immediately after transferring from Utah Valley, but BYU fans will love watching him play, whenever he gets the opportunity. He’s got a great motor and a knack for rebounding, especially on the offensive end. He’s also really good at establishing his position in the post and nifty around the basket.
You can always
find it cheaper
Sometimes an ad for a cool shirt pops up on my phone or computer, and when I follow the link, the shirt is $80 or something. I don’t think I’ve ever owned a shirt that cost more than $20.
What can I say? I’m a cheapskate.
One time after covering BYU football at Notre Dame, Jason Franchuk and I were driving the rental car to the Chicago airport and we had to fill up with gas. I told Jason I wanted to double back because I’d seen gas for 2 cents cheaper. He said, “What do you care? It’s not even your money paying for the gas!”
Yup. Cheapskate.
A gem of a guy
The LaVell Edwards Stadium press box will be full on Thursday as the Salt Lake papers double up on their coverage. Well, some are just coming for the Tucanos pregame meal, but it is the final day for Deseret News columnist Brad Rock, who is retiring after more than 40 years in the business.
Since we spend a lot of time covering the same events, I’ve loved my interaction with Brad and all of the other writers from the Salt Lake papers. We are all warriors in the fight to keep newspapers relevant and we share a lot of the same concerns and passions.
Brad is a great conversationalist, mainly because he likes to ask about you and what’s going on in your life. A few years ago after a late BYU-Utah football game in Salt Lake City I was worried about getting to the last TRAX train from Rice-Eccles Stadium to where I’d parked in Sandy. Brad gave me a ride — completely out of his way — to my car and did it with a smile.
Yep, he’s a good one.
She’s back
The most positive news coming out of Saturday’s Blue and White volleyball scrimmage was how good senior McKenna Miller looked in her first game action since a serious knee injury last November.
Miller was dynamic as a hitter, played well at the net and was a leader amongst a team with seven freshmen on the roster. She’s obviously worked really hard to get back after the knee injury.
Speaking of those freshmen, expect to see them get some early-season action as BYU coach Heather Olmstead figures out her rotation. Setter Whitney Bower looked really good, as did lefty opposite Kate Grimmer. In the back row, Morgan Bower and Grace Wee showed promise as passers with Abby Dayton and Erin Anderson having some good moments as well.
The Cougars open the season on Friday hosting the BYU Nike Classic.
That’s all, but for this: I’m in a good place right now. Not emotionally. I’m just at a sporting event.
The life of a sports writer, am I right? Have a great week and be kind to your Ute friends.