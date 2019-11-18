Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head. Don’t forget that the Thanksgiving holiday brings Americans of all races and religions together to fight over discounted electronics. Be safe. Stay home on Black Friday.
QB1
Still sold on Zach Wilson as your quarterback, BYU fans?
Wilson was not quite on his game Saturday, his first action since breaking his hand in late September. There were some good throws but also some hesitation and misfires. It didn’t help that his offensive line killed about four or five big plays because of dumb penalties. I suspect Wilson will be better against UMass. Heck, everybody has been better against the Minutemen, who might be the worst FBS team in America.
Hey, didn’t Joe Critchlow look good? I mean, how many good quarterbacks does BYU need, anyhow?
Cue the outrage in 3 … 2 … 1
BYU football will not be on TV this week.
Probably.
Saturday’s game at UMass will be available on FloSports, a pay streaming service where plans start at about $12.50 a month. UMass has a contract with FloSports to stream its games. Is there an outside chance BYU brass can work a deal to get the game on BYUtv or some other channel? Not likely.
Back in the day, there were actual BYU games that weren’t on broadcast TV at all.
I know, the dark ages.
I suppose there will be fans who will pony up for the service, or split cost and invite friends over the watch what will likely be a really bad game.
A good week for Teej
There was a very strange sequence during last week’s BYU-Southern Utah basketball game.
The most eventful possession of the first half took about 10 minutes to complete because of some shot clock issues on the BYU end. TJ Haws drained a 3-pointer, but since the shot clock stuck on five seconds, the Cougars were awarded the ball with two seconds remaining. Haws juked his man and banked in a 30-foot 3-pointer, but officials went back to the sideline to view video, even going as far as using a hand timer to determine if the shot had beaten the clock. They ruled it hadn’t, much to the displeasure of the home crowd.
On BYU’s next offensive possession, Haws drained another 3-pointer for a 34-25 lead.
It was an omen, obviously, for Haws’ game-winning shot at Houston on Friday.
That’s really good win for Mark Pope and the blue Cougars. I think Houston will be one of the premier teams in the American Conference, even though the red Cougars are very young.
The scene after the Haws game winner was interesting. Haws and the rest of the team ended up in front of the radio broadcast crew and celebrated with former Cougar Mark Durrant. Former BYU coach Dave Rose and his wife, Cheryl, were sitting in the front row and got some hugs as well.
The funniest part of the video is a young boy ripping his Houston T-shirt off because his team had lost.
Throw it to me
BYU radio play-by-play voice Greg Wrubell likes to post interesting statistics throughout the week and this gem is from football: Cougar senior wide receiver Talon Shumway told him after last week’s coach’s show that he has caught passes from eight different BYU quarterbacks: Taysom Hill, Tanner Mangum, Beau Hoge, Koy Detmer, Joe Critchlow, Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Shumway is the only BYU receiver who can claim that honor.
I hear wide receiver Micah Simon — who is 2 for 2 as a passer this season on trick plays — wants to make it nine.
Maple goodness
I shared a Cougar Tail at the BYU-Saint Mary’s volleyball match a couple of weeks ago with Lee Feinswog of Volleyball Magazine. He was in Provo to do some stories on the Cougar volleyball team.
I just wanted to mention that volleymag.com is a great site for volleyball fans to keep up on what’s happening. He and photographer Ed Chan are passionate about their coverage and that’s a great thing for volleyball.
What could have been
Deseret News sports writer Jeff Call and I had the same idea during the national anthem at the SUU game this week.
We both looked over at the BYU players standing at attention and had the following thought: “A team of Yoeli Childs (serving NCAA suspension), Gavin Baxter (out of the season with a torn labrum), Wyatt Lowell (redshirting due to transfer rules), Richard Harward (ditto) and Jesse Wade (knee surgery, likely out of the year) would be a pretty good one.”
What terrible, terrible luck for Pope and the Cougars in his first year. I still think BYU could be a pretty good team when Childs gets back.
Changing the game
It’s finally happened.
I’ve lost my TV for good.
We have a Disney+ streaming account now and my kids watch it pretty much non-stop.
At least I have Netflix pretty much to myself now.
Hot licks
I was entertained earlier this season when a Lone Peak student played the national anthem on the trombone before a high school football game.
Before one of the 6A semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium, a Corner Canyon student absolutely rocked the house by playing the anthem on the saxophone.
As someone who has heard more national anthems than just about anyone alive, I applaud the variety and the effort.
Try again
What kind of an education are kids getting at Corner Canyon?
The Chargers — the No. 1 ranked team in the state — had a big lead against Lone Peak in the 6A football semifinals and the students started chanting “Overrated!”
It’s a dumb cheer under any circumstances because it’s actually devaluing your win over an opponent because you are indicating they aren’t very good. But in this came, there is literally no one rated higher than Corner Canyon, and Lone Peak came into the semifinals as the 20th seed because it had to forfeit five wins for using an ineligible player.
Find something else to chant, guys.
Do your homework.
That’s all for now, but for this: I saw an ad for burial plots and thought to myself, “This is the last thing I need.”
And that’s the last I’ll be writing today. Have a great week.