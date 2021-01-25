Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head as Bernie Sanders in a warm coat and gloves dominates just about every social media post on my timeline. Who knew it was that easy to become a meme?
Shooting crooked
Saturday’s BYU-Pepperdine men’s basketball game was not a pretty sight.
The Cougars did come out with a win but went through some rough offensive stretches where wide-open shots clanged off the rim. Fortunately, BYU was competing defensively and made the Waves look pretty awful as well.
The Cougars are 4-1 in WCC play and 13-3 overall. They recently cracked the Top 30 in the NET ranking and are rising in all the other relevant metrics. Just remember that a season consists of many different types of games. Some are wonderful, some are stinkers.
Unless you are Gonzaga. Then you crush everyone by 20 or 30 points.
It would be fantastic if BYU shot 50% or 60% every game and made 15 3-pointers, but realistically we know that won’t happen. The Cougars are finding other ways to win — defense, rebounding, balance — and that’s encouraging. It seems as if every night a different BYU player steps up to make a big contribution.
That the Cougars are 13 up and only three down is pretty amazing.
In on the joke
While negotiating UDOT’s ridiculous path to I-15 South off of 2100 North in Lehi — they must be laughing their butts off back at the office — I did get a chuckle out of a sign at Fort Knox Storage: “Pack it up, pack it in, let me begin.”
You 1990’s fans of “Jump Around” by House of Pain, stand up and be counted.
Saying goodbye
It was a tough week for my generation.
Baseball great Hank Aaron passed away at the age of 86. When I was 10 years old, Aaron was a big part of my growing awareness of sports and what it would mean to me. I also was exposed to the awful racism he experienced while chasing Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. “Hammering Hank” handled everything with dignity and I was always amazed at that.
We also lost long-time talk show host Larry King last week at the age of 87. King once handled the public address system at a Timpview High School football game because his stepson, Danny Southwick, was the T-Birds quarterback. That was a fun game.
He’ll be missed
Seeing former BYU coach Tony Ingle lose his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 68 was very difficult for those who knew him. Ingle was always a guy with a joke — “Aim low, sheriff, they’re riding Shetland ponies” was one of my favorites — and was a great basketball mind. Ingle went through a lot of physical trials and struggled through many professional setbacks, yet he always had a smile and a kind word for anyone he met.
I truly believe that Tony felt that if people could see how he handled those trials, he could help them overcome their own issues. That’s an amazing outlook and Tony was an amazing guy.
A scoring family
On Friday, Duncan Reid became the all-time leading scorer at Skyridge High School with 1,334 points.
He’s got a long way to go catch his dad, Randy, the former Cougar who is still second all-time in Utah high school history with 2,191 points. Uncle Robbie Reid is sixth all-time with 2,032 points and Uncle Darren Reid once scored 37 points in a half, tied for second all-time. Grandfather Roger Reid was a long-time coach in the state both at the high school and college level.
That’s one basketball crazy family.
I think Duncan is claiming that he’s playing in Class 6A against tougher opposition than Randy did back in the day at Spanish Fork. Of course, Randy shot the ball 30 times a game as well. Or, as the Utah Prospects twitter handle pointed out, 30 shots was just Randy getting warmed up.
Spider speaks the truth
Speaking of handling things with dignity, how about the reaction by Donovan Mitchell when he was basically verbally attacked by TNT’s Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal about not having what it takes to get the Jazz to the next level?
O’Neal said as much to Mitchell in a postgame interview and simply Mitchell responded with, “Aight.”
That’s going to be this year’s battle cry for the Jazz, which has won eight straight games with Mitchell playing lights out.
Looks pretty good to me.
False advertising
You know, I’m really getting tired of seeing ads for games on my smartphone and when I download them, they look nothing like the ad. Back in the day we used to call that “bait and switch.” Is that not a thing anymore?
He said, he said
After Thursday’s win against Portland, Matt Haarms stepped to the Zoom post-game conference call after Alex Barcello. The two playfully bantered like an old married couple as Barcello left the room.
Barcello joked that Haarms was the worst roommate he’d ever had. Haarms said Barcello never did the dishes. Barcello countered that they had a dishwasher. Haarms said Barcello never puts any dishes in the dishwasher.
The Cougars have a very difficult task ahead playing Pepperdine again on Wednesday, this time in Malibu. They can’t count on being able to control Kessler Edwards again and will have to shoot the ball way better to win.
Get this
BYU has three losses this year to No. 1 Gonzaga, Boise State and USC. Combined those three teams are 40-4.
Get ready
Women’s college volleyball and soccer are usually played in the fall, but the coronavirus caused them to postpone until winter. Both get started this week in an already crowded schedule with men’s and women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and a whole slate of high school sports.
Sure wish we could go to some of those events.
That’s all for now, but for this: I don’t call it getting old. I call it outliving the warranty.
Have a great week, mask up and be kind to each other.