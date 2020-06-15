Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s Head a week before Father’s Day.
Another huge pickup
Before Mark Pope took over, the BYU men’s basketball team’s offseason was usually really, really quiet.
It would start with a few announcements about players leaving or joining the program and then the only news all summer would be the announcement of the schedule in August. The basketball team was an afterthought as BYU fans debated every possible topic on the upcoming football season.
That has changed.
The past two offseasons have been just crazy for the basketball team — new coaches, the return of Yoeli Childs and a trip to Europe in 2019 and this year the relentless pursuit of just about every possible transfer, landing a couple of big fish.
The results so far is as talented a roster on paper as I’ve ever seen at BYU. During games, that kind of depth gives a coach plenty of options and ways to exploit matchups. In practice, it produces uber-competition at all positions. For instance, instead of going against a walk-on or freshman point guard in practice, Alex Barcello is going to face newly acquired Brandon Averette (two years at Oklahoma State and one at UVU) every day. That will make both guys better.
What Pope and his staff have been able to do is flashy and draws attention. So far there’s been substance to that effort (wins) and that’s impressive.
Making a winner
In the story I wrote about the Averette signing, I referred to Pope as a 6-foot-10 mad scientist in Nike gear and certainly he’s been making explosive moves ever since he took over the program.
What’s most interesting to me is the how he is forming his current roster in a way that has really never been done before at BYU.
Athletes are different today and the transfer portal provides an easy avenue for them to find a new home. Pope and his staff have committed to be relentless (there’s that word again) in finding the best players in the portal and selling them on the program. The Cougars have been linked to a dozen different prospects this offseason and reeled in 7-3 Matt Haarms from Purdue and Averette.
One of the reasons Pope was so successful last year was that his players sacrificed for each other and for the good of the team. Seven seniors led the way there. You had a couple of walk-ons (Evan Troy and Taylor Maughan) who would eat nails and walk on hot coals to wear a BYU uniform. Then you have four others (T.J. Haws, Yoeli Childs, Zac Seljaas and Dalton Nixon) who played their entire career in Provo. Finally, Jake Toolson played for the Cougars for two years, then went to UVU with Pope, then returned when his coach took the BYU job.
What’s I’m saying is there’s a lot of true blue Cougars in that group. Loving BYU and wanting to win for the school and the fans was built into their DNA.
The makeup of the 2020-21 BYU roster is entirely different and very intriguing. There will be three seniors — Barcello, Haarms and Averette — but only one season (Barcello’s) between them in a BYU uniform. If former Utah commit Caleb Lohner joins the team as expected, 11 of the 15 players on the roster will have never played a minute for the Cougars.
Creating another “best locker room in America” is going to be a pretty wild lab experiment for Pope and his staff in 2020-21.
Breaking it down
Toolson tweeted that during Averette’s redshirt year two seasons ago he was the best player on the UVU team and it wasn’t even close. That’s not the first time I’ve heard that.
Averette’s numbers last season at Utah Valley — 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game — don’t necessarily scream “program changer.” A deeper dive into the stats shows that he started all 30 games for the Wolverines, shot 46% from the field and 32% from the 3-point line.
There’s a lot to work with there.
What makes Averette a key component to BYU’s 2020-21 season is that he gives the Cougars some things they don’t normally have: elite speed and athleticism at the point guard spot. BYU has pretty regularly had a weakness against slashing point guards and Averette can help matchup with those guys.
If he’s willing to fill that kind of role for the Cougars, that’ll work.
Averette appeared on Ben Criddle’s radio show after committing to BYU last Friday.
“I’ve always been known for my hard work,” Averette said. “Many times I wasn’t the best player or the most skilled and I’m definitely not the tallest. I figured out at a young age the only way I was going to be a great player was to fall in love with working on my game.”
Averette said the most important thing he was looking for when he went into the transfer portal was a place he could make an immediate impact.
“The main thing I want to improve is my 3-point percentage,” he said. “I feel like I’m a way better shooter than I have shown in the past. That would definitely help the team be more competitive. More importantly, I want to become the ultimate competitor. I love winning and want to learn more ways to win. I want to learn to be a glue guy and sacrifice whatever is I needed for the team to win.”
Good answer.
I don’t get it
What’s up, football?
Meanwhile, it's been a pretty quiet offseason for the BYU football team. Oviously, a lot of that has to do with spring being cut short by the coronavirus. The athletes have been able to get back on campus the past week for voluntary workouts. Decisions are still being made about when and under what circumstances the season can start.
It’s not a competition, but basketball is definitely winning the offseason.
