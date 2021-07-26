Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head as the smoke clears from another fireworks-filled July 24.
Wait, there’s still smoke from fires in the region? Feels like I’m living on Mustafar (Star Wars reference).
Summer time moves
Texas and Oklahoma threw college football into a realignment frenzy with the news this week both programs were looking to move from the Big 12 to the SEC. Now we’re hearing reports that independence for the Longhorns and Sooners could be a possibility.
The conference system will change dramatically, it seems.
Or it might stay status quo. Who really knows?
College football is already in a precarious spot. The NCAA has lost all semblance of a governing body and the number of playoff teams is increasing. Name, image and likeness isn’t regulated and likely to create more inequity. Many college football programs didn’t get through the pandemic in great financial shape.
Now you have Texas and Oklahoma breaking away because they are only concerned about themselves. The impact goes much further than the Big 12. Ultimately, it will lead to fewer college football programs and fewer opportunities for athletes. The overall product will suffer.
My biggest concern is that the college football system that I grew up with and love is being replace by a model that will more closely resemble the NFL. Only the biggest and richest programs will survive and the only thing that matters is money.
We already have an NFL. What made college football special is eroding away.
What should BYU do?
With such a seismic change in conference alignment almost sure to happen, the Cougars will have options. No one really knows how things will turn out but I feel like BYU is in a good place. If a jump to a conference isn’t attractive enough, Tom Holmoe can just stick with independence. That route has it’s flaws but at least BYU is familiar. The partnership with ESPN should help. All I know is that the Cougars have a terrific athletic program that would be a big addition to whatever conference comes calling ... if the price is right.
Load ‘em up
BYU is proving you can never have too many quarterbacks by signing two this week — Utah transfer Nick Billoups and Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan — to add to the four they already have in Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney, Jacob Conover and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters.
It’s a good move. You never know how many you will need, right? A key part of a coach’s job is to make each position as competitive as possible. Plus you’ve got to set yourself up for the future. The next Zach Wilson might be among this group.
We’re only a few weeks away from fall camp when the quarterback battle and those at other positions will take place. Not sure how much practice we’ll be able to watch (probably very little) but we’re looking forward to bringing some perspective to this year’s team.
Roster ready
The addition of LSU transfer Seneca Knight likely completes the BYU men’s basketball roster for the 2021-22 season.
There is more talent in the program than ever and Mark Pope will have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to matchups. The Cougars are a little inexperienced in the post and Pope must find a way to build the best locker room in America with eight new players.
But I like the potential. Sight unseen, I’m going to say the starters for Game 1 will be Alex Barcello, Te’Jon Lucas, Seneca Knight, Caleb Lohner and Gavin Baxter.
Too many Olympic options
We’ve waited a long time for the Summer Olympics and they are finally here. The biggest program I’m having is figuring out how to watch them. There are so many options (TV channels and streaming) and the time difference (it’s tomorrow in Japan) creates some confusion. I suppose I should just watch the prime time NBC broadcast.
Anyway ... “U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!”
The learned
On social media this week, Jackson McChesney’s dad congratulating his son on being accepted into the finance program at BYU.
While at a lunch meeting with my compatriot at the Herald, Jared Lloyd, we bumped into former Cougar offensive lineman Parker Dawe, who is having a very successful career in the financial arena.
Good to know those free educations aren’t going to waste, right?
Staying at home
ESPN’s Bill Connelly posted a list of the fewest and most players lost to the transfer portal in college football over the last year. BYU has lost only three. By comparison, Tennessee has lost 37.
Maybe Kalani Sitake is doing something right in Provo.
That’s all there is for now, but for this: I purchased four bags of ice the other day, putting two on the floor and two on the passenger seat. When I pulled out onto State Street my seat belt alarm started going off. Apparently, 20 pounds is all it takes to trick my car into thinking there is someone sitting in the passenger seat without belting up.
Technology makes me laugh.
Have a great week, be good to others and dream of BYU against Arizona in Las Vegas. It’s growing near.