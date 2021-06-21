I hope everyone had a great Father’s Day. My biggest concern was standing by while my family handled grilling duties for our BBQ but they did a fine job. At least, that’s what I told them.
Kidding. Everything was terrific.
Feeling like football
Lots of good stuff coming out of BYU football media day One of the topics that intrigued me was my conversation with junior safety Chaz Ah You. He said that strength and conditioning coaches Nu’u Tafisi and Justin McClure, along with head coach Kalani Sitake, have “changed out workouts completely.”
Ah You said there has been a big move from old school conditioning – run until you die, lift until you can’t lift anymore – to performance-based training.
BYU’s style of weight training has come under fire from former Cougars such as Brady Poppinga but Tafisi doesn’t do media interviews, so some of his techniques have remained a mystery.
Jared Lloyd and I will have plenty of good stories coming up in the Daily Herald in the next couple of weeks about the football team leading up to fall camp.
Coach ‘em up
I don’t think Ed Eyestone and Diljeet Taylor get nearly enough credit for the work they do with the BYU track and cross country teams. Both teams, men and women, are perennially among the best in the country. This spring the women’s team won the NCAA Cross Country title and the men produced an individual champion (Conner Mantz). The NCAA track meet produced another national champion, Anna Camp-Bennett in the 1,500 meters.
Earlier this spring, the Cougar women received a commitment from the No. 1 girls distance runner in the Class of 2022 – Jenna Hutchins from Tennessee.
Hutchins told MileSplit, “I knew in December that BYU was where I wanted to end up. I developed a special relationship with Coach Taylor from early on in the recruiting process. She seemed to offer me what other people couldn’t. I was impressed with the team culture, but also, importantly, it was how she treated her athletes with the utmost respect and that she did everything she could to give them the best college experience possible.”
Say what?
I used Google to translate the press release of former BYU standout Jake Toolson signing with a German pro team. My favorites include, “he went on a basket hunt for BYU in the NCAA Tournament,” “stood on the floor for around 28 minutes on average” and “suffered a foot injury that prevented further missions.”
Meanwhile, Cougar hoopsters are playing in the Powder League in Draper this summer. You can watch current BYU players such as Caleb Lohner and Hunter Erickson as well as blasts from the past such as Yoeli Childs, Dalton Nixon, Colby Leifson, Connor Harding, Brandon Averette and Zac Seljaas. Game are played at the American Preparatory Academy and tickets are sold at the door.
For all of us
I wrote a story about the Payson Orchards Triathlon recently. Instead of the usual distances, the swim, bike and run are greatly reduced to allow people of all skill levels to finish a triathlon. Maybe I’ll do it next year if they start allowing e-bikes.
Vaccinated
I got my second Moderna shot recently. I was given all sorts of dire warnings about possibly reactions. I did feel sleepy for a couple of days but it was nothing an afternoon nap couldn’t cure.
You may now feel free to give me a hug.
From the archives
We went to a BBQ recently with some friends we hadn’t really seen in over a year since the pandemic started. I got a laugh when they told me a story about borrowing some plastic solo cups from an elderly neighbor. On the back of the package was an ad where if you sent in your proof of purchase you could get a free cassette tape or CD with artists such as Mike Love from the Beach Boys or Paul Revere and the Raiders.
Simpler times, the 80’s.
Finally, a bit of Father’s Day humor: On Twitter, @SportsBros commented that the Brooklyn Nets’ bench didn’t even attempt a shot in Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee.
I responded, “Isn’t shooting from the bench against the rules? (This dad joke is appropriate on Father’s Day only).”
Yeah, I’m that dad. Have a terrific week.