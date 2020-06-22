Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head. The weather has been absolutely amazing the past few days. I hope you took advantage of it and did something fun outside. Because the heat is coming.
BalanceSteve Pierce of Vanquish the Foe (@postjimmer) was taking BYU men’s basketball questions on Twitter this weekend so I asked him who he thought might lead the team in scoring during the 2020-21 season.
He went with new grad transfer Brandon Averette, which makes sense. Averette is a point guard so he’ll have the ball in his hands a lot and can create his own shot.
My thought is that a number of Cougars are capable of averaging in double figures: Averette, Alex Barcello, Connor Harding, Matt Haarms, Gavin Baxter, Kolby Lee, Richard Harward, Caleb Lohner and Trevyn Knell among them.
This is, on paper at least, one of the deepest BYU teams I’ve ever seen.
One of the things that has made Gonzaga such a great team in the West Coast Conference year after year is their depth. Last season, the Zags at one time had six players averaging double figures and they generally have a lot of balance. That kind of relentless offensive pressure is difficult for opponents to defend over a 40-minute game.
Did I just compare BYU’s depth to Gonzaga’s? Why, yes, yes I did.
Still got itI was able to go to actual church on Sunday for the first time since mid-March. I was still able to fit into my suit so, you know, that’s a win.
Get outsideBack in March when this pandemic changed all of our lives and forced us to isolate ourselves it felt important to find something to do outside once in a while.
For my wife and I, it has been volleyball.
We have regularly played with some friends indoors twice a week for the past five years but obviously that wasn’t an option. We’ve been playing twice a week outdoors since March, mainly 2-on-2 but lately more threes and fours.
I am so grateful for being able to get outside and play. It’s literally keeping me sane since there are so few live events for me to cover. And it keeps the wife happy, which is an added bonus.
Where to play?Heard this week that BYU football coaches are moving Kavika Fonua to safety.
Fonua has played several different positions for the Cougars, including running back and linebacker more recently. Last year (at linebacker) Fonua finished with 46 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
I remember when BYU tried to play 6-foot-8 Bronson Kaufusi at linebacker a few years ago. Sure, it was intriguing and he was really talented, but he had much less impact on the game at linebacker than he did at defensive end and the coaches ended up moving him back. His brother, Corbin, played defensive line for the Cougars but is trying to make it in the NFL as an offensive lineman. Chaz Ah You will likely move between linebacker and safety this year, as will Zayne Anderson. Tyler Allgier is still listed as a linebacker/running back.
Some of the shuffling of players this offseason has to do with new defensive alignments but it got me thinking about an underrated coaching skill: Putting an athlete in the right position to be most effective. BYU recruits a lot of athletes who can play multiple positions and getting them into the right spot is an art, not a science.
ConfusedI rarely get political in this column, but I’m stumped as to why there is so much push back about wearing masks to stores or when in large groups. It’s a common courtesy like opening the door for someone. Only when you wear a mask, you could literally save someone’s life.
I saw a video clip of former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger saying people who disagree with wearing masks are “morons.” Imagine it in a thick Austrian accent if you have to.
Who am I to contradict the Governator?
Hurting for othersWe’ve written a lot of stories over the last few months about when athletes realized their seasons were going to be cut short by the coronavirus, emotional stories about commitment and loss.
Kennedy Eschenberg is a junior middle blocker on the BYU women’s volleyball team. The Cougars were getting ready to play Utah Valley in an exhibition match when things started to unravel. That spring match was canceled so the team decided to hold a practice and it wasn’t long before they began to understand just how critical the situation was becoming.
“We heard the men’s volleyball trip (to Stanford) had been canceled,” Eschenberg said. “The news just kept coming like ‘Boom! Boom! Boom!’ and it was so shocking.”
Eschenberg is married to men’s volleyball player Zach Eschenberg, which made the cancellations all the more emotional. The Cougars were ranked No. 1 in the country at the time.
“Heather (Olmstead) said something about their season being canceled and the tears started to come,” Kennedy Eschenberg said. “I was just so sad for them and for Zach.”
The good news is that both Eschenbergs will be seniors in 2021. The NCAA has granted spring athletes an additional year of eligibility and Zach Eschenberg will take advantage to play again.
“I can watch another year of Zach playing volleyball and I’m so excited,” Kennedy Eschenberg said.
Smart CougarsLast week former BYU volleyball player Mary Lake was named the WCC’s Female Student-Athlete of Year. In addition, men’s player Miki Jauhiainen was named an Academic All-American.
Lake, who got married this spring, is the all-time leader in digs for the Cougars with 1,898. She is currently earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the BYU Marriott School of Business accounting program.
Jauhiainen was a starting middle blocker for the No. 1 ranked BYU men’s team and has a 4.00 GPA in computer science at the school.
These athletes spend long hours perfecting their craft on the floor and we laud them for their efforts. Their classroom exploits don’t get talked about as much, but they probably should.
That’s all for now, but for this: I’m grateful to still have my father around because he has always taught me to have a good attitude. And he knows everything. When I can’t fix something my children are fond of saying, “Grandpa can fix it,” and they are right.
I am also grateful to be able to celebrate Father’s Day with my family. Even if I had to sit quietly and not be a back-seat griller when they worked my barbecue on Sunday.
Hope you had a marvelous Father’s Day. Stay safe and enjoy your week.