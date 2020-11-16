Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head. If you were about to get into a fight, what song would come on as your soundtrack? Since I recently watched “Cobra Kai” on Netflix, I would be partial to “You’re the Best Around” or maybe “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor.
Heavy sigh
You know BYU football is playing in a game with a stacked deck, right?
The Cougars are 8-0 in 2020 and stayed at No. 8 in both polls on Sunday. But it’s only a matter of time before someone or several someones from a Power Five conference moves past them.
I would say that being a BYU football fan is inherently disappointing. You might end the season with a win in a bowl game, but your opportunities are limited in independence and the offseason is spent lamenting games the Cougars should have won.
It’s kind of a tradition.
While the coronavirus makes this an unusual season the system still favors teams from a Power Five conference in almost every way possible. BYU could finish the season with wins against North Alabama and San Diego State to go 10-0. But the Cougars could still end up in a minor bowl game, depending on results and circumstances of P5 teams.
It’s not fair, but it’s never been fair to anyone outside the P5s. Next week when the first playoff rankings come out BYU will be in the Top 10 and fans will get excited.
But chances are there will be disappointment coming.
Brace for it.
That’s doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy BYU’s best team in forever. Just know that the odds are stacked heavily against the Cougars breaking through to the college playoffs or a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Think about it
Technically, your car keys have traveled further than your car.
The best will go
The West Coast Conference announced on Saturday it was canceling the 2021 baseball and tennis tournaments.
I completely understand why basketball plays a league postseason tournament. It’s all about the money. Three more games in Las Vegas, Gonzaga and BYU fans come en masse, spend money and everybody wins.
Pundits may argue that a conference tournament makes sure your hottest team makes it into the NCAAs. My counter argument is that in three days a conference tournament can nullify two months of great work for a regular-season champion from a mid-major.
For a sport such as baseball, which doesn’t create a great revenue stream anyway, sending the regular-season champion to the NCAAs makes sense.
A cryin’ shame
It was heartbreaking a couple of weeks ago when the Desert News let go a bunch of talented, quality sports writers, studs like Brandon Gurney. Dirk Facer, Mike Sorensen and Jody Genessy.
Last week, BYU dropped the ax on the school’s sports information department, wonderful, hard-working staff members Kyle Chilton, Norma Bertoch, Kenny Cox, Ari Davis, Jordan Christiansen, Tatiana Littlefield and Braden Taylor. I’ve worked with all of these people for years. Bertoch was one of my instructors when I transferred to BYU from Ricks College in 1989, for heck’s sake. I hired Christiansen as a stringer at the Daily Herald when he was in high school.
The coronavirus has impacted all of us. The last few weeks, though, have been particularly difficult because none of those folks who are now looking for work were let go for cause. They were all excellent at what they did and deserve better. The decisions were purely financial.
My thoughts and prayers are with all of them and I wish there was more I could do.
Come see them
The BYU men’s basketball team announced their preseason schedule last week but we don’t know if any fans — or media — will be allowed to actually watch games from inside the Marriott Center.
I asked Mark Pope how his players might prepare themselves for playing in an empty arena.
Pope said he intends to simulate a game-day experience next week with the players coming to the Marriott Center on Saturday morning for shoot-around and then coming back at 7 p.m. for a workout.
He has met with BYU facilities and events people about game day plans.
“We’re working hard with everybody here at BYU to make the Marriott Center the most entertaining and exciting empty gym in the country,” Pope said. “That’s our goal.”
It’s sad to think about the electric atmosphere inside the Marriott Center for last spring’s upset of Gonzaga in the Marriott Center and realize that likely won’t be duplicated in the COVID-19 era, however long it lasts.
The future
BYU basketball inked just one athlete during the early signing period in Timpview’s Jake Wahlin. Pope said when he first saw the 6-foot-7 Wahlin play he thought Wahlin might grow into a power forward someday. But the more he watched him, the more he realized he was watching a player with good enough ball handling skills to play multiple guard positions.
“I think this kid has a chance to be a really, really special player,” Pope said. “At a three or a four, he was going to be a problem. As a one or a two, he has the potential to be a massive problem.”
Wahlin is planning on serving an LDS mission before enrolling.
That’s all but for this: I’m hopeful I will have a good week and the following is a good omen.
On Saturday I went to Target and the cart I grabbed to do some shopping was the smoothest ride I’ve ever had. Seriously, this cart must have been brand new because it was like butter. Not a shimmy or a shake or a wobble.
Mask up, stay patient and have a great week.