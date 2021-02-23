Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head as state basketball tournaments get started around the state. With what we’ve been through in the last year, be grateful. Plenty of states aren’t even holding high school athletic events.
I don’t believe my eyes
A limited number of tickets will be available for students and season ticket holders at this week’s BYU men’s basketball home games on Thursday against San Francisco and Saturday against Saint Mary’s.
It’s about freaking time.
The Marriott Center has been pretty weird this season. BYU has played 11 games in the MC with just 100 or so family members in the arena, which seats nearly 20,000.
I’m curious to see just how many fans get in and what kind of noise they can make. The team has been playing in empty arenas most of the season and this could be a very cool moment for them.
I wonder if the school plans to honor the seniors (Brandon Averette, Alex Barcello and Matt Haarms) on Saturday against Saint Mary’s (last home game) even though the NCAA has granted players an additional year of eligibility? Haarms previously said this was going to be his only year in Provo. I think Averette, who had to sit out a couple of seasons due to transfers, will probably be back. I’d say Barcello is probably 50-50 right now.
Road warriors
Saturday’s 88-71 win at Loyola Marymount was BYU’s seventh road win in nine games this season. Not only that, but the Cougars have won their past three road games (Portland, Pacific, LMU) by an average of 30 points per game.
There are a lot of ways to measure success. Winning road games by a wide margin is one of them.
Another measure of success is depth and significant contributions from the entire roster. After Saturday’s win at LMU, BYU coach Mark Pope pointed out that in the past six games the Cougars had six different leading scorers:
At Pepperdine, Spencer Johnson (15)
Pacific, Brandon Averette (24)
At Portland, Gideon George (19)
Gonzaga, Alex Barcello (20)
At Pacific, Caleb Lohner (19)
At LMU, Matt Haarms (21)
That’s pretty amazing.
BYU is 17-5 overall and moved into the Top 25 NET ranking after the win at LMU. Of its five losses, two are to top-ranked Gonzaga, one is to USC (tied for the lead in the Pac 12), one is to Boise State (currently leading the MWC) and the fifth loss was by three points at Pepperdine.
How the Cougars aren’t ranked is one of the great mysteries of the 2020-21 season, but sure, underestimate Pope and his players.
See where that gets you.
What’s wrong?
The BYU men’s volleyball team is finding out just how hard it is to be No. 1.
The Cougars are still the top-ranked team in the land after taking two matches from Grand Canyon over the weekend, but they haven’t been as overpowering as expected.
BYU finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 season ranked No. 1 and returned every starter, plus added some very talented youngsters. The Cougars were the consensus pick to win the 2021 national title.
As they are finding out, being No. 1 isn’t easy.
BYU opened the season by losing to UCLA in four sets, then came back and swept the Bruins a day later. Matches against Pepperdine, though wins, were super close. The Cougars had to come back twice to hold off Grand Canyon in a five-setter on Saturday.
Wait a minute. Weren’t these guys supposed to dominate everybody they play?
Here’s what’s happening.
I don’t think the team became complacent over the summer. I think men’s college volleyball features a lot of really talented but young teams that have become very good. In addition, all six matches for BYU have been at home in the Smith Fieldhouse, but with very few fans in attendance the home court advantage is somewhat negated.
UCLA, Pepperdine and Grand Canyon are really good volleyball teams. The Cougars will face more good teams over the course of the season. Probably better to have to struggle than to coast through the schedule, right?
Iron sharpens iron, as former BYU assistant football coach Guy Holliday said more than once.
Shutter bug
I wanted to give a shout out to my partner in crime at the Herald, Jared Lloyd. Due to a reduction in resources Jared and I are shooting a lot of our own photos at events. The past few weeks, Jared has shot state championships in drill team, wrestling and swimming. He’s probably spending as much or more time shooting photos than writing about the games he’s covering and doing a terrific job.
I do have to say, though, that some of the facial expressions he captured while shooting the state drill team finals are a bit disturbing. Are those girls OK?
Stretch run
A huge, huge win for the BYU women’s basketball team this week in ending Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak. I still think the best basketball is ahead for the Cougars but that victory goes a long way toward getting into the NCAA Tournament. Coach Jeff Judkins is starting to dip a little deeper into his bench and that is important as the season winds down. Sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales was named the WCC Player of the Week after leading the Cougars past the Bulldogs and Portland.
The great outdoors
The family and I took a weekend to go to Bryce Canyon and enjoy the winter festival. It was our first real adventure since the pandemic hit last spring. Activities at Bryce included snowshoeing, archery, hiking, cookie decorating, pottery and line dancing. What I enjoyed most was just being out in the country. I grew up in rural Oregon and sometimes, with my busy schedule, I forget to take advantage of the great scenery and adventure Utah has to offer.
By the way, the strange sounds emanating from our hotel room were five people snoring and breathing loud and probably kept the local wildlife up at night.
Can I just say it?
If you’re working out at a gym and it’s busy stop trying to tie up two machines at once.
It’s rude.
I remember
This week’s “Darnell is old” reminder comes from Provo basketball standout Isaac Castagnetto. His mother is the former Lori Red, who was an All-State player for the Bulldogs back in the mid-1990s and then starred for the University of Utah. My wife coached Timpview at the time and we had some real barnburners against Provo, then coached by Betty Clark.
That’s all for now, but for this: I admit that I live in the past but only because the housing is cheaper.
Mask up (especially if you plan on going to BYU basketball this week), be super kind to each other and have a terrific week.