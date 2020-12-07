Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head. I have a lot to say and it may not be easy for BYU fans to hear, but it’s my truth.
Just be glad this isn’t the first draft on my column. It was a lot more negative. Then I put on a Christmas elf hat and I’m feeling more optimistic.
The big game BYU’s 22-17 loss to Coastal Carolina on Saturday is being called the game of the year in college football and in 2020, it’s hard to argue. The Power Five conferences are a mess, partially from COVID-19 cancellations and partially because the leadership of those leagues has become so paralyzed by fear of making a wrong move.
So accept the fact that two previously undefeated teams — one from the Sun Belt and one independent — had a game that was the center of the college football universe for a few hours.
National media continue to praise both teams for being willing to play on such short notice and putting on a really competitive game.
The real truthMake no mistake about it: the Cougars were beaten by a better team. Or, more accurately, a team that played better on Saturday. I believe BYU is wholly capable of beating Coastal Carolina but they simply got outplayed, especially in the one area most football experts figured the Cougars had an advantage: In the trenches.
The Chanticleers owned the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. On offense, they pushed around BYU’s defensive line all game long and ran for 281 yards. The home team’s game plan — control the ball on long, time consuming drives — was executed very well.
The Cougars did run for 165 yards, but only 33 in the second half. Coastal Carolina frequently got to BYU quarterback Zach Wilson in passing situations and for really the first time this season he was rattled.
Some of that also probably had to do with the WWE moves Chanticleers defensive end Jeffrey Gunter exhibited at the end of the first half — directly in front of a Sun Belt official — without a penalty.
That’s another discussion entirely.
Look, it’s hard to not be moved by BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe, who had to hold back tears in a news conference this week talking about the football team in 2020. Or by Cougar linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi, who was unabashedly emotional in the postgame news conference on Saturday when he talked about how hard the team played and how he loves his teammates.
Harsh reality: College football is a result-based event. They keep score and everything. Sometimes you lose.
I recall a scene from the movie “Jack Reacher,” where Tom Cruise — playing the title character — goes out into a parking lot because five thugs pick had picked a fight.
“Remember, you wanted this,” Reacher says before basically mopping the floor with them.
BYU wanted this. They sent out the “any team, any time, any place” vibe and decided to play a game 2,000 miles away on three days’ notice. They wanted to be tested.
Possibly a big payoff, but the risk was great as well.
So is the fall.
A loss — even a 5-point loss where BYU was stopped on the 1-yard line as the clock expired — makes it easy for the national media, the playoff committee and especially Utah fans lurking on social media to discount everything the Cougars accomplished in the first three months of the season.
It’s lazy and predictable, but easy nonetheless.
And there is nothing BYU can do about it.
So closeThe hardest part of this whole scenario for the BYU football program and its fans is there is such a small margin of error when you are an independent. If you are P5 school, you can lose one or two games (we’re looking at you, Iowa State) and still get the benefit of the doubt. To really have a chance at a New Year’s Six bowl game, the Cougars had to stay undefeated.
Even if BYU beats San Diego State next week and finishes the regular season 10-1, the next step will be a mid-level bowl game. Cougar fans have seen that story before. BYU had a chance to have a really special season but that is all over now. The Cougars are simply playing for pride.
What’s next? BYU has one game scheduled next Saturday and a slot for another game on Dec. 19 should Holmoe be able to find a team to play.
For BYU fans, they have to decide if they want to stick with the team or bail. Same goes for the players, to be honest. They have to figure out how diminished they feel after losing to Coastal Carolina and how committed they are to finishing the season strong.
BYU will have a successful 2020 in a lot of ways. To even have a season during this COVID-19 hell is a huge accomplishment. For the better part of three months, the Cougars were being mentioned in very important college football conversations.
Which is three months longer than BYU has been relevant in any season in a decade.
Marching down the fieldOne area where BYU had showed vast improvement in 2020 was in tackles for loss. Last year, the Cougars had 61 TFLs in 13 games. Through nine games this season, BYU had 53.
You know how many TFLs the Cougars had against Coastal Carolina?
One.
One time in 64 plays where BYU pushed the Chanticleer offense back. The Cougar defenders couldn’t get off blocks and couldn’t get the Coastal Carolina offensive off the field.
Yeah, BYU had only a couple of days to prepare for the Chanticleers’ unique offense. But you know what? Coastal only had a couple of days to prepare for the Cougars and held them to 17 points. You have to give it up for the Chanticleers coaching staff. They had their team ready to play.
Who is this guy?Driving around Orem on Friday, I came across a car with a BYU license plate that read “0001.” So who was it? The Cougars’ No. 1 fan? BYU President Kevin J. Worthen? I really want to know.
Moment in the sunHey, it was pretty fun when a couple of truck drivers turned into rock stars, wasn’t it?
Fili Taufa and Hal Morrell drive the Cougars equipment semi-truck and they were the subject of a ton of attention last week, including some stories by the national media.
Who are you?I recently stumbled upon a web show entitled, “Under a Rock with Tig Notaro.” She apparently is a comedian who doesn’t follow pop culture. On the show, she tries to identify various celebrities.
Tony Shalhoub, Kaley Cuoco, James Van der Beek and Rich Eisen have been guests. Anyway, the show is hysterically funny. It’s comical to watch the reaction of celebrities, who are usually recognized everywhere they go. Watch their faces when they are giving clues to Notaro about who they are. It’s a mixture of amusement and despair.
Winner, winnerOh, by the way, a BYU team did pick up a victory Saturday. The men’s basketball team held on for a 67-64 win at Utah State, with huge plays down the stretch from vets Alex Barcello and Connor Harding.
Mark Pope has been saying he scheduled aggressively — six games in ten days — to try to expose weak points and to figure out where his team is at. This week’s games against Boise State and Utah in the Marriott Center kick things up a notch.
That’s all I’ve got, but for this: I’m really not that hard to please. As long as I have everything exactly the way I want it, I am very flexible.
Stay healthy, be safe and have a great week.