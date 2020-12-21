Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head.
You probably can’t tell but I’m smiling underneath my mask because I found a couple of perfect Christmas gifts for my wife. I’m going to be a Yuletide superstar this year. I am only a morning person on Dec. 25th and I aim to enjoy it.
It is what it is
I watched plenty of college football this weekend and as I took in the various conference championship games, I couldn’t help but wonder why the sport is so screwed up.
There’s so much that’s good about college football but the avarice, greed and selfishness of the Power Five just kind of ruins everything, doesn’t it?
You’ve got programs such as undefeated Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina and San Jose State as well as one-loss teams such as BYU, Tulsa, Liberty and Buffalo. All they want to do is prove themselves but can’t. They aren’t allowed because they don’t belong to the “right” conference.
They’re playing football, putting it all out on the line every week as best they can. Meanwhile, the Power Five conferences muddled through 2020 one hesitant step at a time, many teams opting out of possible bowl opportunities, acting all brave and solemn and going on about how difficult the season has been.
I’m glad national media has been taking the playoff committee to task over the past few weeks because the situation is ridiculous.
College basketball is so much better. A team like Gonzaga would never even get a sniff of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament or a No. 1 ranking if the game was allowed to be run by the same system. The best thing about it is that every team has the opportunity to get to the pinnacle of the sport.
Not so in football and this year has sharpened the image of why college football is so broken.
Lots of offense
I’m warming up a bit to the Boca Raton Bowl matchup between BYU and Central Florida.
At the very least it won’t be boring.
The offenses for Coastal Carolina and San Diego State were all about milking the clock and limiting the opportunities for BYU’s potent offense. Now, the Cougars face a Central Florida team that might create the fastest offensive pace in the country. The Knights have good athletes on defense but I think BYU will put up some pretty big numbers on the offensive side.
I know Cougar fans will probably be frustrated with Ilaisa Tuiaki’s defensive scheme, which will be designed to keep everything in front of them and force Central Florida to execute perfectly down the field.
Should be an interesting matchup, right?
Shut up, already
It was pretty comical watching the social media interaction between BYU fans and “The Show,” which represents the San Diego State Aztec student fan group the last couple of weeks.
The guys on @TheShowSDSU were bragging about what SDSU was going to do to the Cougars first on the football field and then in Viejas Arena in men’s basketball. They made disparaging remarks about BYU as an institution and its players, boasting confidently about how their teams would destroy the Cougars.
As the kids say, scoreboard: BYU beat the SDSU football team 28-14 and then upset the No. 18 Aztecs 72-62 in men’s basketball on Friday.
There’s no accountability on social media but Cougar fans made sure to comment about the victories and even sarcastically ask about well-being @TheShowSDSU guys when they went silent after getting beat.
Signature win
There was a lot to talk about after BYU knocked off No. 18 San Diego State on the road but what really caught my eye was how hard the Cougars competed on the defensive end in the first half.
I’m not sure I’ve ever seen BYU play that well defensively against a Top 25 team.
Ever.
Maybe some of it can be blamed on poor shot selection and impatience by the Aztecs but that was caused by the Cougars flying around and frustrating the opponent. SDSU was just 7 of 28 from the field in the first half and scored only 20 points.
That kind of defensive effort will win you a lot of games.
The growth on the defensive end is part of the process of three key players (Matt Haarms, Brandon Averette and Spencer Johnson) getting to know the system on the defensive end.
BYU didn’t have anyone that could match up well with Matt Mitchell and that’s why the game really came down to the last minute. Mitchell is 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds. He can score inside as well as outside. But really, if he doesn’t go off like rocket in the second half the Cougars win this game easily.
Averette didn’t even score in the first half and had all 10 of his points in the second, including the game-clinching 3-pointer with under a minute to play.
On Pope’s deep team, you never know when your moment will arrive. Averette was ready.
The win will resonate for a long time.
Johnson, by the way, is the “X” factor that might make the biggest difference in the Cougars season. He’s a terrific defender (Pope is always raving about his closing speed and footwork) and can really shoot it.
See ya later
The NCAA has approved the one-time transfer rule for college athletes and I’m bracing myself for the negative impact.
I understand that players want more freedom to leave a bad situation and look for a better opportunity. The problem is that sometimes those players don’t know what’s good for them. Sticking with a difficult situation and overcoming it builds character. There is way too much opportunity now to cut and run the first time things get tough.
It’s going to get crazy.
There’s an app for that
Last week I asked readers for suggestions on how to identify my new car in a big parking lot. I got a suggestion from reader to use a parking location app. We’ll see how it goes.
That’s all for now, but for this bit of holiday advice: Be naughty. Save Santa the trip.
Just kidding. Hope you were good (enough) and that you and yours can stay safe and happy during the holiday season. Have a great week and a terrific Christmas.