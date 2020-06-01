Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head as the temperature rises and my electric bill goes up.
Next time, maybe Mark Pope and his coaching staff worked very hard to persuade Georgetown transfer Mac McClung to come to BYU. Heck, even former Cougars such as Jimmer Fredette and Travis Hansen got in the act on social media. Ultimately, McClung chose Texas Tech last week, much to the disappointment of Cougar fans.
It’s interesting to watch how the BYU faithful reacts to these situations. Half of them are afraid to get excited when the Cougars go after a big fish because they’ve been burned before, while the other half start having visions of Final Fours.
I think Pope’s recruiting approach — swing for the fences — is a positive way to attack what is a difficult job. Yeah, I know I’m mixing my sports metaphors, so here’s another way of looking at it. As one of my old coaches used to say, you miss all of the shots you don’t take.
The Cougars are in need of help in the backcourt and Pope is still in pursuit of a couple of guards.
Bringing a transfer into your program is pretty much always a crap shoot. During Dave Rose’s tenure at BYU, for every Keena Young, Matt Carlino or Chase Fisher there was an Augustin Ambrosino, Raul Delgado or Josh Reisman.
The balance between program guys (all four years with you) and transfers is precarious and it takes a lot of attention — and a little luck — to make it work.
Blessed relief
It had been 83 days since I last covered a live sporting event when I headed out to Salem Hills last Thursday for the first baseball game of the Last Chance Tournament.
Sports writers are used to taking a break from live events during the summer. There are a few golf tournaments and minor league baseball games here and there but for the most part the months of June and July (and part of August) are spent on vacation and in preparation for the upcoming fall season.
Fall sports are still very much up in the air but I’ve got say, covering a high school baseball game was really, really fun.
Getting older
When I told the doctor about my loss of memory, he made me pay in advance.
Looking forward
I’ve went to a number of high school graduations last week around the valley and I was impressed with the effort of the administrations and faculties of those schools to make the time special for the seniors. It was inspiring to see the efforts of parents and families as well, decorating vehicles and spoiling their seniors. Most of the graduates I talked to were optimistic about the future and we definitely need that as they go to college and into the work force.
You don’t say?
Here is a sampling of a few senior moments I picked up on online as the Class of 2020 said good-bye.
“I’d like to thank my arms for always being at my side, my legs for always supporting me and my fingers for always being there for me to count on.”
“If you like water, you already like 72 percent of me.”
“This was nothing like High School Musical.”
Taking the plunge I wanted to give a shoutout to former BYU cornerback Ben Criddle, who finally pulled the trigger and got married on Saturday. I co-host with Ben on his radio show once or twice a week and we have a great time breaking down BYU sports.
I’ve known him been since he was a player back in the mid 2000s. He and former Cougar Troy Sheide co-wrote “Ode to a Walk-on” when they were playing and sang it at one of the Y Awards. I heard it and invited them to come out to a young men’s campout in Springville. Criddle and Sheide had a good talk with the boys, sang the song and scarfed down a prodigious amount of hamburgers and hot dogs.
Criddle can be a polarizing figure to some BYU sports fans, but his heart is in the right place: He loves the Cougars and wants them to all be successful.
Anyway, congrats to Ben and Brooke.
Wait, what?
This was a first: I saw someone teaching two other guys to fly fish at Orem Community Park on Saturday.
Not the way
You would think as a society we would have evolved past such abhorrent behavior as racism, but we haven’t. Perhaps we never will. I will always support the quest for equality. There are plenty of demonstrators who are going about this the right way but it only takes a few to fuel the fire, so to speak, and escalate things until they get out of control.
You have the right to make your voice heard. You don’t have the right to put people in danger because you see this as an opportunity to break the law with impunity. All the violence does is distract from the message the protesters are trying get across and begets more violence.
I love the videos of people showing up to help clean up the vandalism in cities across the country. That gives me a little bit more hope for humanity.
That’s it. Stay safe, have a great week and be kind to your fellow man.