Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head.
How is the fan base of the No. 8 football team in all the land doing a few days before Thanksgiving? Feeling grateful?
Any team, anywhere, any time The North Alabama game on Saturday went pretty much as expected.
I was more interested in the post-game, where BYU coach Kalani Sitake basically threw down the gauntlet when he said, “There is a lot of talk about our schedule. I just want to remind everyone that we were the only ones committed to playing football in the West, in August. So if you are going to assume anything, you should probably assume that we want to get games. And Tom (Holmoe) is not a hard guy to get a hold of.”
Washington got ahold of Holmoe, apparently on Saturday, to try and schedule a game next week. BYU was obvious a little bit wary of the Pac 12 non-conference stipulations which include the option to cancel as late as Thursday if another Pac-12 team’s schedule opened up.
Let’s face it: The Pac-12 requirements for a nonconference game are ridiculous and Holmoe was wise to fight for the Cougars’ best interests. BYU is ranked No. 8 in the country and Washington is unranked. Who has the leverage here? It’s just another example of P5 bias and arrogance.
Holmoe is likely waiting for Tuesday’s NCAA playoffs rankings to be released before he commits to anything. But I could definitely see a game scheduled for Dec. 5. Getting the right matchup is tricky and it’s why Holmoe gets paid the big bucks.
I also think Sitake and the players want to play more games. I think they want to play a high-profile opponent and prove they are good enough to take on anyone.
It’s a complicated college football world right now, isn’t it?
I feel youSometimes, I try to put myself in the other guy’s shoes.
The driver who (may have) accidently cut me off. The parent attempting to calm a child having a meltdown at the grocery store. The speaker obviously nervous at the pulpit.
I covered the 6A football finals on Friday out in Cedar Valley High School (student motto: We’re almost in Nevada!) and thought about what was going through the minds of the Lone Peak players after losing 45-7 to Jaxson Dart and Corner Canyon.
On Saturday, I tried to put myself in the shoes of the North Alabama players, looking up at the scoreboard after the game and seeing “66-14” in favor of No. 8 BYU.
In one way or another, we’ve all been there.
We’ve all been routed, so to speak, at some time in our lives. Where we’ve been completely overwhelmed, despite our best efforts. Gone into a situation where we know we have very little chance of success, but hitched up our pants, re-tied our shoelaces and tried anyway.
It’s not fun. Or as Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank aptly put it, “It tastes like crap right now.”
Yeah, that about covers it.
But you survive. You move on. You don’t give up.
Spitting rhymesGot a laugh this week out of this tweet from @JosephKahn.
“Why are all rappers a “Baby” now? What happened to being a “Doctor?” The education system has failed.”
Glorious dayI was sad for the BYU football fans who didn’t get a chance to come to LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday. It was gorgeous for a November game: Mid 40s, no wind, no rain or snow. Many of us have been to November BYU games in the past and wondered if the next ice age was upon us.
An empty college football stadium on a Saturday just seems wrong.
I will say that fans in south end zone and the west side of the stadium might have been a bit chilly later in the afternoon, though.
Tip it offThe BYU men’s basketball season begins on Wednesday against Westminster and the Cougars have two more games this week as well against New Orleans on Thursday and Utah Valley on Saturday.
I’m always fascinated about how a team comes together and settles into roles. Last year’s BYU team had three alpha scorers — Yoeli Childs, T.J. Haws and Jake Toolson. Others such as Dalton Nixon, Alex Barcello, Zac Seljaas, Kolby Lee and Connor Harding seemed to be satisfied to rebound, play defense and win. They weren’t concerned about how many points they scored.
Mark Pope likes to call it “agenda-less basketball” and it’s not easy to sell to athletes these days.
This year the depth is such that player’s roles could change from game to game. Barcello could lead the team in scoring one night, and the next night he could be shutting down the opponent’s best scorer. Matt Haarms could have a double-double one game, then block four shots to turn the tide in another.
That’s oneFormer BYU quarterback Taysom Hill led the New Orleans Saints to a 24-9 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in his first career start. It was the first win for a BYU quarterback in the NFL since Max Hall for the Cardinals in 2010.
Hill was 18 of 23 for 233 yards passing while rushing for 51 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 59-yard touchdown pass called back because of a holding penalty.
I will always maintain that if Hill had stayed healthy during his time in Provo he would be held in the same high regard as Danny Ainge, Jimmer Fredette, Steve Young, etc. The way BYU fans were loving him on social media after Sunday’s win maybe means they do anyway.
Sin City hoopsThe BYU women’s basketball team also gets started this week with two games at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas. The Cougars were scheduled to play LSU and Tennessee-Martin but now are slated to play LSU and Washington. The Shootout website shows BYU playing LSU and New Mexico.
Whoever the Cougars play, this might be Jeff Judkins’ deepest team ever. With the return of Shaylee Gonzales from injury, it also might be his best.
Sign them upSpeaking of Childs and Toolson, their professional careers took another big step this weekend.
Childs has signed a free agent deal with the Wizards, while Toolson will begin his career in the Utah Jazz organization.
Here’s the thing about Yoeli: He isn’t afraid of a challenge. As he made his transition from high school to college, he attacked the hard work it would take to become an elite player and added new aspects to his game each season. I expect that to continue.
As for Toolson, BYU may not have ever had a better long-range shooter not named “Jimmer.” His exploits in practice shooting drills are legendary among his teammates and he took that unlimited range and accuracy to new height last season. He was one of the top 3-point shooters at the NBA G League Elite Camp Combine Endurance drill. In it, a player shoots for five consecutive minutes at game speed. Toolson tied with former Saint Mary’s star Jordan Ford at 78%.
Enjoy lifeI wrote a feature this summer on BYU freshman forward Caleb Lohner, leading with the fact that he marches to the beat in his own head.
Want proof? He recently posted a YouTube video which showed him water skiing, jumping over an ATV to dunk a basketball and laying down on the ground while a friend jumped over him on a motorcycle.
Then Lohner leaped from a moving speedboat into the lake because his Lakers hat blew off his head and he didn’t want to lose it.
You do you, Caleb.
Think about itYou know, it takes longer to say “WWW” than it does to say “World Wide Web.”
That’s all for now, but for this: We’re used to seeing a lot of negativity and gloom on social media, but the last few days have been pretty amazing. Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, prompted a takeover of social media by asking folks to post what they were grateful for this Thanksgiving season. My Twitter, Instagram and Facebook timelines have been flooded with post after post of gratitude and hope.
Thanks to my friends, neighbors and associates for the inspiring words.
Mask up, have a great Thanksgiving and remember to count your blessings, not your problems. You’ll be glad you did.