Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head.
I’m often grateful that thought bubbles don’t appear over my head during a conversation. I imagine it would be a lot like what goes through my mind when I read my emails. No one needs to hear that.
Back in action? The biggest question going into Saturday’s home opener against Troy is how well prepared BYU will be for the game. The Cougars haven’t been able to practice together since coming home from the East Coast with several cases of COVID-19.
The players have been practicing in small groups and lifting weights, so they will likely be in good physical shape. But how are they mentally? How sharp can the offensive execution be on Saturday?
This was a team that had been building itself to a fever pitch from summer workouts to the first game and annihilated the Naval Academy. Will they be able to recapture any of that momentum?
Troy opened its season on Saturday with a resounding 47-14 victory against Middle Tennessee. The Trojans amassed 496 total yards (256 passing, 240 rushing) and quarterback Gunnar Watson spread the ball around (11 players caught passes). This is a much different offense than the Cougars faced in Week 1. Troy will test the BYU secondary and pass rush in a pretty big way on Saturday.
I should say “the No. 18 Cougars” because that’s where BYU is ranked in the AP poll this week, despite not playing a game.
SayonaraThe Atlantic is reporting that former Cougar Kyle Collinsworth has signed to play in Japan with the Mikawa Seahorses.
Mr. Triple Double has been chasing his NBA dreams since 2016. He played 32 games with the Dallas Mavericks in 2017-18 and most recently was traded to the Utah Jazz, playing for the G-League Salt Lake Stars last season. He averaged 9.7 points, six rebounds and 3.1 assists in 25 games.
Much like another BYU star, Jimmer Fredette, Collinsworth has decided he’d rather make some decent money and play regular minutes. You can’t blame Collinsworth, who is 28 years old, for wanting to get back on the court.
Ultimately, I think he’ll be happier with more opportunities to play.
Did I say something bad?True story: I was at a high school football game recently when one team faced a third and long. The head coach of the team with the ball — not going to name names — started yelling “Screen! Screen! Watch the screen!” at the opposing defense. His team faked the screen and threw deep to the other side of the field for a touchdown.
I don’t know if the opposing defense was more fooled by the action on the field or the subterfuge of the coach, but I got a good laugh out of it.
Help me out hereHas anybody actually ever gotten sick from eating raw cookie dough or are people just trying to stop me from living my life?
Comeback SaturdayTwo of BYU’s football opponents looked like they were dead in the water on Saturday but rallied for big wins.
Navy trailed Tulane 24-0 at halftime, creating some angst among BYU fans. Maybe the Cougars 55-3 win at Annapolis two weeks ago wasn’t so impressive after all. But the Midshipmen won 27-24, kicking the game-winning field goal in the final seconds.
Louisiana Tech trailed Southern Miss 27-10 midway through the third quarter but won 31-30, throwing a touchdown pass on fourth down with 14 seconds to play and kicking the game-winning extra point moments later.
Comeback SundayMy Dallas Cowboys trailed the Atlanta Falcons 29-10 at halftime but came back to win 40-39, kicking a field goal in the final seconds for the victory. The game included one of the weirdest onside kicks I’ve ever seen, which was recovered by Dallas to set up the game-winner. Instead of getting the ball to bounce, kicker Greg Zuerlein managed to send the ball spinning slowly across the turf and a Cowboy jumped on it when it crossed 10 yards.
Your stat of the day comes from ESPN: The Falcons scored 39 points and had zero turnovers against the Cowboys. Entering today, teams were 440-0 when scoring 39 points with zero turnovers since 1933, when team turnovers were first tracked, according to Elias.
Calendar dazeThere is a start date for college basketball – Nov. 25 – and teams all over the country are scrambling to put together a schedule. I don’t envy BYU men’s assistant Nick Robinson or BYU women’s assistant Ray Stewart, who head up their teams scheduling efforts and probably sleep with their cellphones at their ear so they don’t miss any calls.
Both Mark Pope and Jeff Judkins are very excited about their respective teams, and for good reason. Both teams have very good size and versatility. You have to feel for the players after their seasons were cut short last spring due to the coronavirus. I think both BYU teams have a good chance to be NCAA bound in March.
I’d rather sit in my recliner all daySome days, you just don’t want to be driving on Utah roads. Everybody seems to be out to hit you or make your driving experience miserable. Best to just stay home and watch Netflix.
That’s it for now, but for this: Some days I amaze myself and think I’m pretty sharp. Other days I look for my phone while I’m talking on it.
Mask up, stay safe and healthy and have a great week.