A couple of former West Coast Conference stars helped push the Milwaukee Bucks to victory Wednesday night at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League.
Jock Landale (Saint Mary’s) scored 23 points and Elijah Bryant (BYU) added 15 as the Bucks rolled past China 84-67.
Bryant, who scored 31 points in his last outing, was 2 of 5 from the field and 1 of 3 from the 3-point line but made a living at the foul line, converting 10 of 11. He also added three rebounds and one assist.
On Tuesday evening, former Cougar Eric Mika totaled nine points and seven rebounds in just nine minutes of play as the Sacramento Kings lost to the Houston Rockets 94-93. Mika was an efficient 4 of 6 from the field, including a 3-point play.
Mika and the Kings finish out their schedule with a game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. MT (NBA TV).
The teams will be seeded according to record after Thursday’s action and the Las Vegas Summer League Tournament begins on Friday.