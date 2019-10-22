Trevin Knell barely recognized many parts the BYU men’s basketball program when he returned from his church mission to Uruguay last spring.
By the time Knell put on his practice gear, there was a new head coach and a lot of new players on the roster. But there was enough he was familiar with to make him feel good about being in Provo.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Woods Cross High School originally committed to Cal back in 2016. As a senior, Knell averaged 25.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, two assists and 1.8 steals per game. He finished his career with 1,495 points and his 225 made 3-pointers is Top 10 in the all-time prep record book in Utah.
Plans changed when Cal coach Cuonzo Martin left for Missouri. Before heading to the Missionary Training Center, Knell changed his commitment to BYU and coach Dave Rose.
Rose announced his retirement last March and former Utah Valley head man Mark Pope took over while Knell was still in the mission field.
“My mission president told me,” Knell said. “I had a good relationship with Coach Rose but Coach Pope recruited me when he was at Utah Valley. I already had a good relationship with him and all of his assistant coaches that were there. Coach Pope coming to BYU was a win-win situation for me. He knew my style of play and knows how to play me in his system. My mission president let me FaceTime with Coach Pope for a little bit. I’m really excited to play for him.”
Knell said he worked out with his missionary companion as much as he could in the final months before returning home.
“I did a lot of band work and we ran a lot,” Knell said. “I had a ladder to keep up with my footwork. One of my companions was really into weight lifting so we went and bought cement blocks and water jugs for bench pressing. We had to be pretty creative. He ran with me for a long time. Some days were super cold and he wouldn’t run, so I would do workouts in the house.”
BYU coaches have a specific program for returned missionaries to slowly work them back into playing shape.
“At first, it was super frustrating,” Knell said. “I was so excited to get back but once you get back on the floor you realize your reaction time is not as fast and your basketball IQ isn’t totally there. I had a lot of pool workouts and other things to get my body back in shape.
“Whenever everyone would be scrimmaging or playing pick-up, I’d be on the sideline riding a stationary bike or other hard workouts.”
Finally, Knell was given clearance to full participate in practices and scrimmages.
“I was super pumped about it,” he said. “It was a great day.”
Knell participated on the Cougars’ 10-day trip to Italy in August. He played 20 minutes against LCC International and contributed nine points and two steals. In the second game against LCC International, Knell had six points.
On Tuesday night, BYU will introduce the team to fans with two activities. On Tuesday, the players will autograph posters in the BYU Store on campus from 5:30-6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the men’s and women’s teams will be in the Marriott Center for a Halloween-themed Midnight Madness event. Doors open at 10:30 p.m.
As the season approaches, Knell said he’s grateful for the chance to make a contribution. The Cougars will be guard heavy, especially with the nine-game suspension of top post player Yoeli Childs and the season-ending injury to Gavin Baxter, so minutes will be available to make a difference.
“It’s been pretty crazy, but it’ll be a good learning opportunity,” Knell said. “It will be a good opportunity to step up and show Coach that just because I went on a mission, I’m not rusty or anything. I’m ready to play.”