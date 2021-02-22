BYU basketball will permit a limited number of spectators to attend both of the team’s games this week against San Francisco and Saint Mary’s.
Spectators will be physically-distanced by household, around the lower bowl of the Marriott Center, with a small section of the band.
A limited amount of student tickets will be made available at byutickets.com, starting on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. for Thursday’s game, and on Friday at 10 a.m. for Saturday’s game.
Additional tickets will be made available to 2019 basketball season ticket holders based on their Cougar Club priority level.
“We are losing our minds at the prospect of getting to play in front of fans in the stands this week,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “It’s not going to be everybody, but it’s going to be some people, and that is a massive step in a positive direction. We’re so grateful to our administration, medical staff and all others involved for finding a way to do this safely. We can’t wait to share a little bit of Marriott Center magic with the fans this week.”
Thursday’s game against San Francisco tips off at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s game against Saint Mary’s tips off at 8 p.m. They will air nationally on CBS Sports Network and ESPN Networks, respectively.