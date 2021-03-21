It was a pretty good year for BYU basketball, wasn't it?
Certainly not a great year, but it wasn't bad.
Watching the end of the Cougar season Saturday night against UCLA was disappointing certainly, but I can't really say I was surprised at the outcome.
BYU didn't deserve it.
I don't know if I can state it more plainly than that.
Sure, the Cougars had some tough breaks to overcome.
A big one was not playing for a week and a half and then going up against a team coming in confident off a big win two days earlier.
Another was getting some of the obvious moving screens by the Bruins called earlier in the game, which would've hurt the UCLA offense and made it easier for BYU to stay close as the Cougars got their feet under them.
But while those are valid, they weren't really the reason for the loss, in my opinion.
What was the reason?
I didn't think BYU played smart basketball.
On the biggest stage in college basketball, I don't think anyone reasonably expects the Cougars to be the most athletic team on the floor. Usually BYU will be at a disadvantage in that department.
The way to counter that is to execute at a higher level — something that definitely did not happen Saturday night.
UCLA chose to be very aggressive against the Cougar dribble handoffs on the perimeter, yet BYU rarely attacked that aggressiveness for easy looks at the basket.
The Bruins got in foul trouble relatively early in the game, particularly in the post, yet the Cougars didn't look to capitalize on that often enough. The BYU post players, Matt Haarms and Richard Harward specifically, spent a lot of time on the perimeter and didn't get enough chances to be aggressive on the blocks.
It took the Cougars too long to find ways to knock UCLA star guard Johnny Juzang off his rhythm, even knowing he was coming in off a big night on Thursday.
There were also a lot of little things that really weren't smart basketball plays for BYU, including failure to get good position on rebounds and getting caught in the air on head fakes.
Knowing the type of coach Mark Pope is, I can't imagine he's happy with how things played out. He's certainly going to be doing some intense internal analysis to figure out how he can help future teams avoid those errors.
But you have to remember that this was his first NCAA tournament game as a head coach — and I think it showed a little bit.
I do want to applaud the heart showed by the three Cougar seniors, since I felt like Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette and Haarms gave it all they had. The trio combined for 46 of BYU's 62 points and had the best chances to give their team a shot at victory.
I wonder if Saturday's performance will have a big enough impact on any of them to decide to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility from the NCAA and return to Provo.
If not, I enjoyed watching them play and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.
Everyone who does return, however, has a lot of work to do.
I think the foundation is a good one for the Cougars, with a lot of experience coming back. Like many, I'm thrilled at the possibilities for some of the young Cougar players like Gideon George, Caleb Lohner, Spencer Johnson and Trevin Knell.
But their athleticism and talent are simply not going to be enough in the Big Dance. They had that proven to them pretty clearly on Saturday.
So can they take their mental game to the next level?
Can they prove they can execute at a higher level at both ends of the court?
I hope the answers to those questions is yes, but I'm a "show-me" guy.
They're going to have to do it on the biggest stage for me to believe it — but it's going to be 12 months before they really get another chance.