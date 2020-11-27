Everyone is uncertain about how exactly the 2020-21 college basketball season is going to. Games have already been canceled, postponed and adjusted and we are only in the first week.
While I can’t deny that the BYU men’s basketball team faces the same challenges as everyone else during the COVID-19 pandemic, I also had other questions about this Cougar team.
How would all of the new pieces come together?
What would be the identity of this squad?
Who will BYU turn to when it needs a big shot?
Which players will make the biggest difference on defense?
Games against Westminster and New Orleans to start the season on Wednesday and Thursday weren’t going to even come close to answering all of my questions — but they were enough to provide some initial impressions.
Here are some of the things I took away from watching the Cougars against the Griffins and Privateers:
The depth is no joke
BYU head coach Mark Pope has talked for quite awhile about how this squad is full of players who can make plays, but I wanted to see that for myself because there is always the chance it is just coach-speak.
From what I saw in the first two games, the drop-off as the Cougars go down the bench is minimal. BYU got a lot of contributions in different ways from a lot of people.
I liked seeing guys like Trevyn Knell, Caleb Lohner, Jesse Wade, Spencer Johnson and Gideon George come in and play with confidence.
The fact that Pope can look at his bench with a lot of options will be valuable as the season progress, particularly with the risk of injuries. The situation with Gavin Baxter getting hurt in the first half on Thursday drove that home.
Cohesion is going to be key
While BYU has a lot of good players, I’m not sure I see anyone that I think can take over the game.
That means at both ends of the court, the Cougars have to be on the same page or they will struggle.
This is what everyone should come to expect from a Pope-led team but he can’t rely on Jake Toolson or Yoeli Childs or TJ Haws to carry the weight this year.
There were stretches, particularly against New Orleans, where BYU didn’t look like it was working together as well as it needed to and that’s when opponents were able to get the best looks or foul things up for the Cougar offense.
I don’t know how concerned I am about that at this point since it is so early in the season. But it’s definitely something to keep an eye on as the competition gets tougher.
Gotta hit the freebees
If there was one area that I think is the biggest concern for Pope and his staff, it has to be the poor foul shooting.
Through the first 60 minutes of the season (through the first half of Thursday’s game against New Orleans), the Cougars had made just 11 free throws in 26 attempts. That’s a paltry 42.3% and that is simply unacceptable.
The reality is that is a part of the game that shouldn’t be impacted by the competition or the setting (although there might be a tiny bit a validity to the argument that it is harder to hit foul shots in an empty arena).
A couple of outings certainly don’t make a trend but I think it’s easy to extrapolate that if BYU keeps shooting at that pace, it’s going to be in serious trouble in close games later in the season.
Physicality quotient yet to be truly tested
It was easy for the Cougars to do things like get a lot of second-chances on offense and clear the defensive boards against Westminster and New Orleans because BYU was clearly much bigger than either opponent.
That will be a little more tested against UVU on Saturday, since the Wolverines have a couple of good big men, but there will also be some big challenges when the Cougars play some good teams next week.
I liked what I saw with how the Cougars went after rebounds but I want to see the same thing when BYU is facing teams that can match them in the size and physicality departments.
All in all, it was a solid start for a very new Cougar squad in the first two games