There will be no “Dunking Jimmer” at BYU next season.
Cougar men’s basketball target Mac McClung – a starter at Georgetown the past two seasons with a 47-inch vertical – has decided to transfer to Texas Tech.
BYU was listed last week in McClung’s top seven that included Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, USC, Arkansas and Wake Forest.
According to ESPN, Wake Forest was considered the favorite when McClung left Georgetown, due to his relationship with Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes, who gave McClung his first scholarship offer in high school when Forbes was at East Tennessee State.
The Red Raiders are coached by Chris Beard. Texas Tech was the national runner-up in 2019 and made the Elite Eight two seasons in a row. Beard led the Red Raiders to an 18-13 record in 2019-20 before the postseason was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus.
BYU is still heavily involved in the transfer portal looking for a guard to fill out the roster. Former Arizona transfer Alex Barcello – who will be a senior — is expected to take the point guard role vacated by four-year starter T.J. Haws but Cougar coach Mark Pope is still looking for a successor. BYU is still pursuing former East Tennessee State guard Daivien Williamson, who listed the Cougars as one of his top five schools along with San Diego State, Georgetown, Tulsa and Wake Forest.
Other options could be former Utah swingman Both Gach, former Ole Miss guard Franco Miller and former Seton Hall guard Anthony Nelson.
Earlier this spring, BYU snagged one of the top graduate transfers in former Purdue big man Matt Haarms. The 7-foot-3 Haarms is expected to report to Provo in early June.
BYU has announced that athletes can begin voluntary workouts on June 1.