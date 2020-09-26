This just in: BYU men’s basketball coach Mark Pope is excited about his team heading into the 2020-21 season.
In other news, water is wet, the sky is blue and women have secrets.
The ever-enthusiastic Pope can bend anyone’s ear for hours on a multitude of subjects and his Zoom conference calls with the media are no exception. He even playfully scolded the journalists on a recent call for not sending him a cake or any presents for his birthday on Sept. 11.
Here’s a sample of his musings about some of the players new to the roster in 2020-21:
On 7-foot-3 Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms: “He knew exactly what he was getting into when he came here. He hadn’t been here and hadn’t felt it but he knew the expectations and knew the culture we’re trying to grow and he really serious about it. So he has fit in beautifully. Part of the reason why he chose to come here was because he fits. He’s taken on a real leadership role. He’s an extraordinarily talented player and his skill set is actually a little bit different than I thought it was even coming in. It’s been really exciting to watch him.”
On junior college transfer Gideon George: “From the day he got here until today, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a player grow more than him. He’s so exciting. He’s a guy that on one possession he’ll come up with three deflections. We stat (record) every deflection in every single practice and most of the guys are trying to get three deflections in a practice. He’s just such a monster on the offensive glass and getting offensive rebounds from 30 feet away. I exaggerate all the time but that’s not much of an exaggeration. It’s been really fun for us to watch him doing a really special job for us.”
On freshman Caleb Lohner, who changed his commitment from Utah to BYU this summer: “Caleb Lohner has just brought such a beautiful spirit to our practice in that he just wants to get better. He seems completely unfazed by all the yelling and screaming I do at him. He just wants more. He’s clearly got a really high ceiling.”
On junior college transfer Spencer Johnson, who prepped at American Fork: “Spencer Johnson has proven to be even more skilled and can cover ground even more than I thought he could.”
Pope credited returners Richard Harward, Alex Barcello and Connor Harding for creating an environment where the new players can integrate into the program.
“We have guys that are growing,” Pope said. “We have a ton of growing to do to be a competitive team but we’re pretty excited about this team.”
Pope has also raised expectations for his program after last season, where the Cougars finished 24-8 and would have been a single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament if COVID-19 hadn’t shut it down. One of Pope’s unique visions is building what he calls “the best locker room in America.”
“With all these genius analytic guys there’s been nobody that’s come up with an algorithm to judge the best locker room in America, which means I can just claim it whenever I want,” Pope said with a laugh.
He also acknowledged how the coronavirus has affected the usual ways he and his coaching staff create the kind of team chemistry that will lead to success.
“Developing that is way more artistic than it is scientific, right?” Pope said. “The impact of COVID is really challenging for us because one of the recipes for developing a cohesive and solid locker room is guys spending a lot of time together, not just on the court but off the court.
“Clearly, the self-contained isolation required to do everything we can to deal safely with this pandemic is at odds with the regular, intimately scheduled team activities. We’ve tried to take a bunch of different routes to circumvent that.”
He said their efforts are working.
“We’ve had moments when we’ve just seen a connection grow,” Pope said. “If it’s a gathering that’s been carefully orchestrated, a CDC-approved gathering where we’re following all the guidelines in a two-hour period, there might be a three-minute moment where my guys have that moment in their pocket. That’s just the best.”
Pope said being selective with their recruiting efforts is a big key to coming together as a team.
“We singled out a handful of transfers this spring and all of them are excited about the possibility of playing for a team that is playing for each other, guys that are willing to sacrifice their own personal agendas to fight for the team. Guys want to be a part of that. We believe that wins. When you develop a locker room like this, it actually translates to winning.”
The NCAA has mandated official preseason practices can begin on Oct. 14, with the first games to be played Nov. 25.