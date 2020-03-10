Two of the most efficient offenses in the country staged a rock fight in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Monday night.
BYU’s second half offensive inefficiency – the Cougars scored just two baskets in the final 12:44 of the game – was a big factor in a 51-50 loss to Saint Mary’s. So was Jordan Ford, who drained a pull-up jumper with 1.4 seconds to play for the game winner.
“He (Ford) is a really talented player,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “He got downhill and stopped on dime and collected himself. AB (Alex Barcello) was guarding him well but his balance was off a bit and Ford banged a 17-footer. It was good defense and better offense. A big-time player made a big time game-winning shot.”
BYU’s defense frustrated the Gaels most of the game and the Cougars led by as many as 11 points early in the second half. But BYU’s offense was a mess in the second 20 minutes (6 of 25 from the field) and a truckload of misses inside the key gave Saint Mary’s the opening it needed to stage a comeback and move on to the finals against Gonzaga.
“I think they did good job of taking us out of what we wanted to do, what we normally do,” BYU senior guard Jake Toolson said. “They were very physical with us. They made us play one-on-one and they took the ball from us. Moving on we need to share the ball and play with force to get shots we’ve gotten all season long.”
Yoeli Childs led No. 14 BYU (24-8) with 23 points and 10 rebounds but was just 4 of 13 from the field in the second half. Toolson had nine in the first half on three 3-pointers but scored only two in the second half. T.J. Haws scored just five points on 2 of 14 from the field. The Cougars ended up 17 of 47 (36 percent) from the field, far below their 50 percent season average. BYU also turned the ball over 15 times in the game. The 50 points was a season low for the Cougars.
Ford -- who scored 42 points in Saturday's double overtime win against Pepperdine -- topped Saint Mary’s (26-7) with 18 points and Dan Fotu contributed 10 before fouling out.
“It wasn’t a pretty game but it turned out good for us,” Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said. You find out what your toughness is in those kinds of games and ours was good.”
After a pair of close, high-scoring games between the two teams in the regular season the semifinal meeting was messy and ragged. BYU coughed the ball up seven times in the first ten minutes of the half, obviously still shaking off the rust of eight days since its last game. Saint Mary’s opened the game making just 4 of its first 20 field goal attempts, perhaps working on tired legs after Saturday’s double overtime affair with Pepperdine.
The Cougars took a 10-5 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers by Haws and Toolson and claimed a 19-10 advantage with 6:41 to play in the first half when Childs scored twice on power moves to the goal. The Gaels countered with their own 7-0 run to close to 19-17. In the final minute of the half, Childs spun baseline for a dunk and Haws beat Saint Mary’s with a back door layup for a 26-20 halftime lead.
The Gaels were a very un-Gael like 8 of 28 (29 percent) from the field in the first half.
Barcello made a 3-pointer and Childs scored inside for a 31-20 lead to open the second half. Childs made his second 3-pointer of the game for a 39-32 lead with 12:44 to play but the Cougars wouldn’t make another basket for nine minutes and 13 seconds.
A 12-0 run for Saint Mary’s included a pair of foul shots after a technical foul on Pope and the Gaels led 46-42 with 6:28 to play. Zac Seljaas spun in an offensive rebound and completed a 3-point play to push BYU back in front 48-46 at the 3:31 mark and a Childs basket with 1:50 remaining gave the Cougars a 59-47 lead. But BYU wouldn’t score again. Childs missed a jump hook in the paint with 23 seconds to play, setting up Ford’s game-winning play. A long pass to Childs was fumbled out of bounds and the Cougars didn’t get an attempt up in the final seconds.
“They were very physical and I think that at the end of the day this game is going to help us and make us better,” Childs said. “In postseason basketball you’re allowed to play a lot more physically. I guess we weren’t ready for that on the offensive end tonight.”
Childs became BYU's all-time leading rebounder in the game with 1,053, passing Kyle Collinsworth (1,047).
It was nine days since BYU last played (at Pepperdine on Feb. 29) and the rust showed, especially on offense. The Cougars will make the NCAA Tournament field when it is announced next Sunday, but it will be another nine days until they play a game.
They will have a lot to think about before they take the court again.
“I thought on the defensive end we really competed,” Pope said. “Saint Mary’s did a great job of being physical with us. They turned up the tempo defensively and we couldn’t respond. But I’m excited about the future that lies ahead of us. We have to go back home, get to work, get better every single day and get a shot at this next deal.”