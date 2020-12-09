Last season, the BYU men’s basketball team produced one of the most efficient and powerful offenses in the country.
It’s probably unfair to judge this year’s Cougars by that standard. Four of BYU’s graduated seniors are playing professionally right now – Yoeli Childs with the Washington Wizards, Jake Toolson with the Utah Jazz, T.J. Haws in Poland and Zac Seljaas in Slovakia.
BYU coach Mark Pope has seen enough through six games to be hopeful that his team can keep improving on the offensive end.
“We have way different personnel this year,” Pope said. “We have a way different skill set and way different experience on the offensive end of the floor. We’re a work in progress this year. This Boise State game, last year at Boise State was an offensive debacle. We were terrible. We didn’t start out as a well-oiled machine.
“Those guys grew into last season to become an offensive juggernaut. We’re clearly not where last year’s team ended the season offensively, but we’re making progress.”
Admittedly, six games isn’t a huge sample size, especially when many teams in college basketball have only played a game or two. But a quick look at the numbers does reveal some trends.
- Last year’s Cougars were the top 3-point field goal percentage team in the country (42.2%). This year BYU is 65th (37.65%).
- The Cougars were ranked 13th in scoring offense last season (79.6) while this year’s squad sits at 99th (78.3).
- BYU is 96th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.20) compared to last year’s 1.57 mark (2nd in the country).
- The Cougars are 288th in turnovers per game (14.7 per game) while last year’s team was 22nd (11.1).
Pope will be glad to see this next set of numbers: Last year, BYU was 344th (out of 351 teams) with only 6.53 offensive rebounds per game. The Cougars have spent a lot of time working on improving its offensive rebounding and so far this season have increased that number to 10.83 per game (129th in the country).
Right now, BYU is relying heavily on senior guard Alex Barcello, who is averaging 19.5 points per game and shooting nearly 62% from the field. No one else on the roster is averaging more than 10 points.
“People started game planning for Alex in Game 2,” Pope said. “New Orleans had a specific defensive package for him. It can be frustrating. The great thing about the game is you are always facing new challenging and Alex is facing a new challenge. But he’s not walking into a game with a pre-determined agenda. He’ll greedily take whatever the game gives him. He’s prepared for the game where he has ten assists, two shots and nine rebounds. He’s mentally prepared to win that way.”
Sophomore guard Trevin Knell added: “This team is super talented. We’re learning to play with each other and with a little bit more chemistry. Today in practice, we worked on ton on how people might guard us. We have a lot of bigger guys this year so spacing is something we’ve been working on every single day.”
SCOUTING REPORTLast year BYU traveled to Boise for an early season matchup with the Broncos without Childs, who was still serving his nine-game NCAA suspension. Boise State came out on top 72-68 in overtime behind Derrick Alston Jr., who led the Broncos with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
The 6-foot-9 Alston is back this season and will be a handful for any of Boise State’s opponents.
“Boise State and Utah (on Saturday) will be the two best teams we’ve played,” Pope said. “Alston is such a problem at all three levels of scoring on the floor. He has tremendous length. They have a backcourt that’s really feisty and some physicality up front. They have a great coach with a great scheme and veteran guys. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Boise State (1-1) opened the season with a 68-58 loss to No. 17 Houston and routed Sam Houston State 86-55. Alston scored 27 in that victory. Last week, The Broncos blasted College of Idaho 86-49.
Boise State had a pair of games scheduled against New Mexico to open Mountain West Conference play Dec. 3 and 5 but those outings were postponed due to COVID-19.
The Broncos are causing more than 20 turnovers per game and are scoring nearly 12 points per game off of those turnovers. BYU has struggled with ball security through its first six games and Wednesday will be a challenge in that regard as well.
“Coach Pope talks a lot about taking care of the ball,” Knell said. “We have to value it. A lot of guys have to step up this year, including me. We have to value the ball and make smart plays. Not every play needs to be a home run play. We just need to make the simple plays. Every time we’re turning the ball over in practice, we’re running.”