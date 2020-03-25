Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.