Growing up with just three television channels in rural Oregon, I loved March Madness.
Back in those days, you'd likely get one or two college basketball games on Saturdays during the regular season. The NCAA Tournament was heaven for a basketball-crazy kid like me. I loved watching the games but really looked forward to the end when "One Shining Moment" came on.
"One Shining Moment" is a song written in 1986 by David Barrett and has been played over a montage of March Madness moments at the end of the NCAA championship game broadcast ever since. Teddy Pendergrass, Luther Vandross, Ne-Yo and Jennifer Hudson have all recorded versions of the song. Vandross is my personal favorite.Over the years the song has drawn criticism as being old-fashioned or dated, but it hits me in the feels every single time.
Since the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 virus there have been dozens of versions floating around on social media featuring different schools -- Gonzaga, Kansas, Creighton, Utah State, Florida State, Akron and Kent State, just to name a few. BYU basketball posted their own version on Wednesday and allows Cougar fans to get a little sense of what a long run through the tournament might have been like. Enjoy.
