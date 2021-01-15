For the first time this season, BYU junior guard Connor Harding started a game on the bench. He played just eight minutes against Saint Mary’s and scored only two points.
Yet Cougar coach Mark Pope said there is no way his team beats the Gaels for the first time in Moraga since 2014 without him.
In the aftermath of BYU’s stunning defensive performance and come-from-behind 62-52 win in Moraga there were many individuals that merited accolades: Alex Barcello’s leadership and scoring, Gideon George’s elite defensive effort on Gaels point guard Tommy Kuhse, Brandon Averette’s scoring in the second half, Trevin Knell’s huge back-to-back drives to give the Cougars the lead late in the half and tenacious rebounding from Caleb Lohner and Richard Harward down the stretch.
But Pope wanted to talk about Harding’s contribution, especially in the days leading up to the trip to northern California.
“Two days ago we had our worst practice maybe that I’ve ever had as a head coach,” Pope said on the BYU Sports Network. “We felt like we had so much stuff that was sideways. I haven’t slept the last couple of nights and we did a ton of individual meetings.
“Connor changed everything about us. He worked so hard in the last 48 hours to fix us. He wasn’t a huge numbers guy on the court tonight, but people that understand athletics and team sports will understand what I’m talking about when I say that we had no chance to win this game if not for the work Connor Harding did over the last 48 hours.”
Harding started the first 12 games of the season and had put up modest numbers while struggling with his offensive game, averaging 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. But his willingness to come off the bench obviously made an impact on his teammates and the game.
“We talk about the best locker room in America,” Pope said. “It’s hard to understand and it’s hard so hard to get to. We’ve had some challenges in the locker room that last few days. That’s beautiful kids and beautiful young men that at the end of the day, they are deciding they want to fight for each other. I’m so proud of Connor and so proud of this group of guys.”
A tough place to win
Pope was an assistant coach for Dave Rose back in 2014 when the BYU last won on the Gaels home court. The Cougars win on Thursday evens the overall series between the two teams at 16-16.
“First of all, Saint Mary’s is a great team,” Pope said. “They are a great team every year and one of the best teams in the west during Randy’s (Gaels coach Randy Bennett) whole tenure. In terms of matchups, we actually have fewer wins here than we do at Gonzaga, and Gonzaga is usually the No. 1 team in the country.
Our styles of play are diametrically opposite. We had six assists and were 1 for 10 from the 3-point line. We are a team that lives on assisted baskets and live from the space on the 3-point line. Exactly what Saint Mary’s prides itself on is turning it into an isolation game.”
BYU tried to get the ball into its post players for one-on-one opportunities with limited success. Big men Matt Haarms, Kolby Lee and Harward were a combined 8 of 21 from the field and scored 17 points between them. Later in the game, Averette and Knell converted on some key opportunities.
“They force you to make plays in isolation,” Pope said. “We hate isolation plays. That’s not who we are or what we do but we got it tonight. It was ugly but we got it.”
Stepping up
In his first career start, Knell scored seven points on 3 of 5 from the field and contributed three rebounds. He also made the only 3-pointer of the game for the Cougars and played the most minutes (31).
“I’m super proud of Trev for a few things,” Pope said. “We talked about it in the pregame, Saint Mary’s is really effective hip checking you once you turn the corner and that gets everybody off balance. Trevin is a physical seeking guy down the lane. He wants to get hit. He wants to find contact. Those two buckets he had down the lane in the second half were so huge. He also made some big-time defensive plays.
“He’s been knocking on the door a long time. You’re really grateful as a coach when you call someone’s number and he’s ready to go. It’s just another step for him in what will be a terrific career he’s going to put together.”
Challenge accepted
The best defensive move of the game seemed to be putting 6-foot-6 Gideon George on Saint Mary’s playmaker Tommy Kuhse. The senior point guard scored 12 points for the Gaels but didn’t score after the 12-minute mark of the second half. BYU held the Gaels without a field goal from for over 11 minutes and George’s defense on Kuhse was a huge part of that effort.
“Credit Gideon for that one,” Averette said. “We were having trouble with our ball screen coverages. We Gideon on No. 12 (Kuhse) and he just handled it the rest of the game. We were able to get stops and put them together. Honestly, that’s what started our run.”
Scouting Report
The Cougars go from one very difficult matchup to another in San Francisco. The Dons represent a totally different challenge because of the skill and athleticism of their guard line, which consists of 6-1 junior Khalil Shabazz and 6-2 senior Jamaree Bouyea.
The pair combined for 55 points last year in San Francisco. The Dons held on for an 83-82 win as Shabazz was sensational, making all 10 of his field goals including 6 of 6 from the 3-point line for a career-high 32 points. Bouyea is coming off a career-best 28 points (12 of 19 field goals) in Thursday’s 79-63 win against Portland. The Dons have big preseason wins against then-No. 4 Virginia and Cal of the Pac 12.
The USF meeting is part of a three-game gauntlet for BYU which included road games at top-ranked Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s as well.
“We’re not ducking the difficulty, are we?” Pope said. “You just think about these three games on the road back to back to back. This USF team is really, really talented. They cause a lot of problems for us matchup-wise with some of the things they do. Right now they are shooting like 200-plus more threes than their opponent. They will spread the floor the whole game long. Bouyea is a massive problem and we saw what Shabazz did against us at their place last year. It’s a huge game for us, a really difficult game.”