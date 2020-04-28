The biggest get for BYU men’s basketball in the 2020 recruiting class — literally — was 7-foot-3 Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms.
Cougar coach Mark Pope and his staff also worked hard to bring in five other athletes, including three high school seniors and two junior college transfers.
Two would-be incoming freshmen are still planning on serving church missions, according to Pope. Richie Saunders, who prepped at Wasatch Academy, was in the BYU locker room celebrating with his future teammates after their big win over No. 2 Gonzaga in February.
“We’re clearly so excited about Richie,” Pope said. “He was one of the leading scorers on one of the top high school teams in American. He has great length and can really shoot it. He also has an incredible desire to become a great defensive player. He led his team in steals this year. When we were trying to get him done, we had some real conversations about how he wants so badly to win.”
Pope said Dallin Hall’s most impressive skill is how he sees the floor, which was on full display during Fremont’s run to the Class 6A title in March. Hall averaged 22.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in 2019-20 and was named Utah’s Mr. Basketball.
“I’ve personally been recruiting him a long time at different universities,” Pope said. “He has extraordinary vision and a college-ready body. He can shoot the ball and is a physical guard. The way he reads ball screens is so advanced.”
New Mexico junior college transfer Gideon George and SLCC’s Spencer Johnson will also join BYU next year. George averaged 14.5 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this year while shooting 51% from the field.
“You all are going to love this young man,” Pope said of George, who is originally from Nigeria. “He is such a beautiful human being. He’s so genuine and dedicated to his community. He’s a freak of an athlete.”
Johnson, who prepped at American Fork, averaged 13.2 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the field and 37% from the 3-point line. He helped lead the Bruins to a No. 4 national ranking before the postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
“This Spencer Johnson, he took the hard road (junior college) and became region player of the year,” Pope said. “I love how his athleticism went through the roof. He’s a gifted defender, he can shoot the ball and he can make plays.”
Another high school senior, Rocky Mountain High School (Idaho) forward Townsend Tripple, had already received his mission call to Argentina but has opted to delay his call and join the Cougars this fall as a walk-on.