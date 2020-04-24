In recruiting former Purdue center Matt Haarms, BYU coach Mark Pope found a kindred spirit: Both men are tall, smart, passionate and fascinated by numbers.
Getting the 7-foot-3 Haarms – one of the top college basketball graduate transfers available – to come to Provo is a big deal for Pope and his coaching staff. BYU beat out a whole slew of blueblood Division I programs including Kentucky (Pope’s alma mater), Arizona and Gonzaga.
“He’s an extraordinary young man,” Pope said. “I have so much urgency for BYU fans to get to know him. He’s only going to be here a year and it goes so fast.”
Assistant coach Nick Robinson made the first contact the day after Haarms went into the transfer portal. Robinson told the coaching staff Haarms was willing to get on a Zoom meeting with them.
“We were excited to talk to him because you don’t often find players with his size, experience and mobility,” Pope said. “After the call Matt said, ‘Nobody is probably more surprised than me, but I might actually want to talk to you again.’ We kept hitting it hard.”
Pope said his coaches were running all over campus with their phones so they could present Haarms with a live virtual tour.
“We had to really work hard to let Matt know who we were,” Pope said. “Matt was gracious enough and mature enough to give us a chance.”
Pope got Haarms' attention with a detailed analysis of his game and how the Cougar coaching staff could work to help him improve.
The analytic approach impressed Haarms.
“He was so excited because we went into so much depth,” Pope said. “He learned things about his game he didn’t know. Guys like Matt, they are so happy to grow their game. To show him things about his game he was unaware of, it was exhilarating.”
Haarms will join a young group of big men on the BYU roster, including redshirts Wyatt Lowell and Richard Harward, former Timpview standout Gavin Baxter and junior Kolby Lee, who started 28 games last season.
“Matt will impact us in every single way,” Pope said. “I’ve seen him play and he plays with such unbridled passion on the court, it just overflows to everybody. He reminds me of how Zac Seljaas approached the game. That passion could have a bigger impact than anything else.”
Pope said he and his staff were still looking through the transfer portal for backcourt help. Senior Alex Barcello will move to the point guard position in 2020-21 but there isn’t a backup being groomed yet.
“We still have some work to do,” Pope said. “Anytime you lose seven seniors you have work to do. Not just seven seniors but historically good players. You always want to stay as old as you can. That’s something that matters to us. We need some young players to make huge strides.”
Pope said developing players for pro opportunities is something he and his staff take very seriously.
“The kids put so much trust in us,” he said. "If we don’t do that we’re failing them."
Pope mentioned that his core of five seniors are all looking at opportunities to play at the next level.
Seljaas – who Pope said was the heart and soul of last year’s team -- has signed with the No. 1 agent in Greece. T.J. Haws has turned down a three-year European deal to explore bigger basketball opportunities. Jake Toolson has heard from NBA teams who like his shooting ability.
Leading scorer Yoeli Childs has been busy fielding NBA calls as well. Pope said approximately 18 NBA teams have shown interest and seven or eight have contacted every member of the BYU staff to ask about Childs, who declared for the NBA Draft after his junior season but decided to come back.
“The feedback is exactly what we hoped it would be,” Pope said. “He moved from an undersized five, which is how the league perceived him, to a right sized four. He’s getting well deserved looks.”
As for Dalton Nixon, rumors are he is healthy and toying with the idea of playing tight end for the BYU football team in the fall.
“I don’t know anything about football, but Dalton Nixon has the heart of a lion and big-time hands,” Pope said. “I know that’s with a round ball and a football is shaped differently, but I cannot wait to see Dalton Nixon out there going to work. I’d lose my mind.”