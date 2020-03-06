BYU men's basketball coach Mark Pope has been selected as one of 10 coaches across eight different conferences in the running for the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year Award as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Friday.
Eight of the contenders are seeking their first such honor, including Pope, Patrick Chambers (Penn State), Scott Drew (Baylor), Brian Dutcher (San Diego State), Anthony Grant (Dayton), Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Greg McDermott (Creighton) and Bruce Pearl (Auburn).
The other two candidates are former Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year award winners with Kentucky's John Calipari having won a total of three times while coaching for three different schools. Calipari would make history with what could be his fourth honor, following wins in 1996 at Massachusetts, in 2008 at Memphis and in 2015 at Kentucky. Gonzaga's Mark Few is looking to win his second Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award in four years (2017). While a win in 2020 would be the first for Dutcher, he would be the second winner from San Diego State, joining Steve Fisher who won the Men's Coach of the Year honor in 2011.
Pope has led No. 15 BYU to a record of 24-7 and its first appearance in the top 25 since the 2010-11 season. The Cougars won nine-straight to finish the regular season, including a win over then-No. 2 Gonzaga, and enter the West Coast Conference Tournament as the No. 2 seed. BYU plays in the semifinals of the tournament on Monday, March 9, at 8:30 p.m. PDT. In addition to moving up in the polls, BYU has measured well in the metrics this season. The Cougars are currently No. 9 in the NCAA NET rankings, No. 10 in kenpom.com and No. 14 in the ESPN College Basketball Power Index.
Former BYU coach Dave Rose was a semifinalist and finalist for the Naismith Men's Coach of the Year Award in 2010-11.
The competition for the Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy will be narrowed to four finalists on March 18. Fans will be able to support their favorite coach by visiting naismithtrophy.com/vote between March 20-April 1, to cast their ballot, and the fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote. Then, on April 5, the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy for Men's College Coach of the Year will be awarded at the Naismith Awards Brunch presented by Invesco QQQ, during the Men's Division I Championship weekend in Atlanta.
The four finalists will be chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club's national voting academy, comprised of leading journalists from around the country, current and former head coaches, former award winners and conference commissioners, all of whom base their selections on outstanding coaching performances during the 2019-20 college basketball season. The vote will be tabulated and certified by Aprio, a premier, CPA-led business advisory firm, headquartered in Atlanta.