BYU men's basketball coach Mark Pope has had three months to hire the right assistant coaches and staffers to run his system.
On Friday, Pope hired someone he calls a "game changer."
Pope has announced the hiring of Nathan Bubes as the program's coordinator of strategy and analytics.
Pope is a big believer in analytics and uses those numbers to determine offensive and defensive strategies, practice plans and substitution patterns.
As the coordinator of strategy and analytics, Bubes' primary responsibilities will include video operations (player, coaches and recruiting film) and analytics (self-scouting, opponent scouting, postgame reports and recruiting data). Bubes will also focus on integrating the latest technology, performance science and innovation into the BYU basketball program.
Bubes comes to BYU after working the 2018-19 season as a coaching associate for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. With the Lakers, Bubes assisted with coaches film breakdown, player development and analytics focusing on self/opponent scouting.
"Nate Bubes is 100 percent, unequivocally, without hyperbole, a total game-changer for our program here at BYU," Pope said. "As the new coordinator of strategy and analytics, he has already changed the way that we are capable of teaching, training and developing our players. Simply put, Nate is making BYU Basketball one of the top technological programs in the country, giving our team an incredible advantage."
Prior to working for the Lakers, Bubes was a graduate assistant at Boston College for two years under Jim Christian from 2016-18. During that time, he coordinated video for self-scouting, practice breakdowns and opponent scouts. Bubes also led analytics projects related to lineups, scheduling and postgame reports.
As an undergraduate student at Boston College, Bubes was a student manager from 2012-16. He was also a baseball operations intern for the Washington Nationals for two summers in 2014 and 2015.
Bubes earned a bachelor of science from Boston College in operations management and English in 2016 and his MBA in 2018.
Bubes joins a coaching staff that includes assistants Chris Burgess, Cody Fueger and Nick Robinson.