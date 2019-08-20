BYU hoops takes on UT-Arlington at home in NIT tournament opener 17 (copy)

The Sacramento Kings have signed center Eric Mika, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mika was a member of Sacramento’s California Classic and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 rosters. He averaged 8.3 points (8-21 FG, 9-15 FT), 9.3 rebounds and 19.3 minutes per game in three appearances at the California Classic. Through five contests in Las Vegas, Mika averaged 9.2 points (.621 FG%, 10-16 FT), 7.0 rebounds and 17.0 minutes per game for the Kings.

The former BYU standout went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played internationally with Germani Basket Brescia of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A and Medi Bayreuth of Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga during the 2018-19 season, accruing averages of 8.2 points (.664 FG%, 0-1 3pt, .689 FT%), 3.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 15.9 minutes per game in 41 games (22 starts).

