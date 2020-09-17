BYU men’s basketball coach Mark Pope said he wants to play the hardest schedule possible in 2020-21.
The only thing harder will be setting up that schedule amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the men’s college basketball season will start on Nov. 25, about two weeks later than normal. Teams will not be allowed to have exhibition games or scrimmages.
The NCAA has set the maximum amount of games played to 27, 28 if a team is in a preseason tournament. In a normal season, teams are allowed 31 games.
On Thursday, Pope described the process of scheduling as a free-for-all.
“It’s actually really interesting right now and super fun, right, because it’s just madness and chaos,” Pope said. “Our staff was in here late last night just reach out to everybody we can think of. We’re trying to answer all kinds of questions. The most pressing right now is the loss of the MTE (Multi-Team Events) or the rescheduling of an MTE. There are somewhere between eight to 12 MTE’s affected by the change in date so that’s a lot of teams.
“The first thing we did last night was we ran through all of the teams who had MTE dates affected. We circled every high major that was in those events and we’re trying to call them all individually so we’ll see if we can get those games. I don’t know of that’s going to work. Every part is moving right now, so that makes it fun.”
BYU’s MTE was the Junkanoo Jam, which was scheduled for Nov. 19-22 in the Bahamas. Pope said that tournament may be rescheduled for a later date and played somewhere in the United States.
Another moving part is the Pac-12, which previously indicated it wouldn’t play any games before Jan. 1. BYU had preseason games scheduled against Utah, Oregon and Arizona State before the pandemic hit.
“I think we both really want the (Utah) game,” Pope said. “There have been a lot of whisperings that the Pac-12 might move off that Jan. 1 date. I know you guys are hearing them as much as I am.”
Pope said there have been a lot of “coach-to-coach” conversations about games.
“All of the games that we’ve got slated so far, teams are really eager to find a way to keep them, reschedule them or find a way to make it happen,” Pope said.
College basketball teams may begin practices on Oct. 14 and have 42 days to get in 30 practices. BYU has been fortunate to have started meeting together in small groups in June and access to the Marriott Center Annex has allowed the team to observe strict COVID-19 protocols before practicing.
Pope said he has coaching friends in California that haven’t been inside a gym with their team a single time all summer.
“Our guys have tried to be careful but this pandemic is really complicated,” Pope said. “Sometimes it gets you despite your most honest and diligent efforts. I do think it (the Annex) has been an advantage for us and allowed us to press forward through some things. At the same time, I’m a little jittery because we haven’t been able to do everything we normally would have done at this point in the offseason.”
Pope and his coaching staff are challenged with a very unique roster, a mixture of returning players, grad transfers and redshirts not seen in Provo very often.
“We believe we have a good team,” Pope said. “We still have a lot of things we need to figure out. Most people would say we’d be a great team with a better coach. But we don’t want the season to go by without having every possible opportunity to play the best competition in the country so that we can prove who we are. That is what’s weighing heavy on me now.”