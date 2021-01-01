San Diego was able to get play its 2020-21 West Coast Conference opener on Thursday but BYU wasn’t so lucky.
For the second straight time, the Cougars WCC opener has been postponed. On Thursday a member of the Pepperdine program posted positive for COVID-19. Saturday’s game at San Diego has also now been postponed due concerns over COVID-19 for the Toreros.
BYU found out on Wednesday its opener had been postponed but not until the Cougars were already en route on a charter flight to Los Angeles. The plane was turned around and traveled back to Provo.
BYU (9-2 overall) will now focus on opening WCC play at home on Thursday against Pacific in the Marriott Center. The Tigers opener against Portland, which was scheduled for Saturday, has also been postponed.
The Cougars played all 11 preseason games without a postponement.